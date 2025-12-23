UNLV vs. Ohio Prediction, Odds and Key Players to Watch for Frisco Bowl
A pair of conference runner ups will face off in the 2025 Frisco Bowl UNLV will face Ohio as a 5.5-point favorite on Tuesday after falling short against Boise State in the Mountain West Championship. The Bobcats, on the other hand, last lost to Western Michigan in the MAC.
These two teams are set to meet on the gridiron for just the second time in nearly four decades. All signs point to the Rebels improving to 2-0 in the all-time series and their explosive offense has a lot to do with that.
UNLV leads the Mountain West in yards per game (459.1) and points per game (35.9). The Bobcats don’t put up as many points, but do rank inside the top 10 for total rushing yards. Will Ohio’s prowess on the ground be enough to make this a game?
Here’s our full betting breakdown ahead of kickoff.
UNLV vs. Ohio Odds, Spread and Total
Spread
- UNLV: -5.5 (-115)
- Ohio: +5.5 (-105)
Moneyline
- UNLV: -220
- Ohio: +180
Total: 64.5 (Over -110/Under -110)
Odds courtesy of FanDuel Sportsbook
UNLV vs. Ohio How to Watch
- Date: Tuesday, December 23
- Game Time: 9:00 PM EST
- Venue: Ford Center at the Star
- How to Watch (TV): ESPN
- UNLV: 10-3
- Ohio: 8-4
UNLV vs. Ohio Key Players to Watch
UNLV
Anthony Colandrea: Colandrea is the reigning Mountain West Offensive Player of the Year. He leads the conference in passing yards (3,275) and passing touchdowns (23). Colandrea has also tallied 61 rushing yards and nine rushing touchdowns. The star quarterback has recorded at least one passing touchdown in one rushing touchdown in four of his previous five games and helps maximize the Rebels’ scoring potential in a major way.
Ohio
Sieh Bangura: Bangura is just outside the top 10 with 1,243 rushing yards while amassing 14 scores on the ground. Ohio’s lead back has reached the end zone in six straight games and eclipsed 100 rushing yards in two straight outings. Bangura has totaled more than 10 rushing yards in seven appearances this year and will almost certainly be the Bobcats’ primary focus on offense.
UNLV vs. Ohio Prediction and Pick
UNLV is clearly the better team overall and against the spread on paper, but styles make fights. The Rebels have glaring weaknesses on defense that the Bobcats can take advantage of on Tuesday.
The favorites have posted bottom-three defensive numbers against the run and the pass in the Mountain West this season. The Rebels have allowed the most (3,241) passing yards and the second most rushing yards (2,277) in their conference.
Ohio can control the pace and run clock against a defense that’s giving up a Mountain West-high 5.3 yards per carry. The Bobcats’ middling defense isn’t necessarily a strength, but they have the tools to move the chains and limit their opponents time of possession to cover.
PICK: Ohio +5.5 (-105 at FanDuel Sportsbook)
