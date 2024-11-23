West Virginia Sends Seniors Out with a Win in the Home Finale
Morgantown, WV – West Virginia rushed for 202 yards led by junior running back CJ Donaldson leading the way with 96 yards while redshirt sophomore receiver Hudson Clement hauled in five passes for 81 yards as the Mountaineers (6-5, 5-3) handled the UCF Knights (4-7, 2-6) Saturday evening 31-21.
West Virginia grabbed the early lead on its first possession of the game with CJ Donaldson gashing the UCF defense for runs of 20 and 31 yards before capping off the drive with a one-yard touchdown run for the 7-0 advantage.
After the West Virginia defense held the UCF offense for the second consecutive series, the Mountaineer offense continued to run through the Knights defense, driving 66 yards, all on the ground, in 14 plays and finished with a three-yard touchdown run from sophomore Jahiem White.
UCF got on the board midway through the second quarter with a seven-play 59-yard touchdown drive. Running back and Doak Walker Award semifinalist RJ Harvey started the drive with runs off 22 and 24 yards before ending the drive with a two-yard touchdown run.
West Virgnia went back up to touchdowns before the end of the half. Senior quarterback Garrett Greene hit Hudson Clement on three passes for 53 yards down to the UCF 19-yard line. Then, on third and goal from the 12, Greene connected with sophomore receiver Rodney Gallagher on a fade from the slot to take a 21-7 lead into halftime.
West Virginia redshirt senior Preston Fox returned the opening kickoff of the second half 36 yards to the 44-yard line. A defensive pass interference call on third and six moved the Mountaineers into Knights territory. Then, White busted through the right side for 35 yards to the two-yard line and Donaldson finished the drive with a one-yard touchdown run for a 28-7 advantage.
The Knights cut the deficit to two touchdowns with a quick five-play 85-yard touchdown drive, highlighted by a 45-yard touchdown pass from freshman Dylan Rizk to redshirt senior receiver Kobe Hudson.
West Virginia tacked on three early in the fourth quarter after moving the ball 57 yards down to the UCF 18 yard line and settling for a 36-yard field goal from senior Michael Hayes for the 31-14.
UCF cut the West Virginia lead to 10 after driving 82 yards in less than two minutes. Dylan Rizk hit Johnson for 23 yards and connected with sophomore tight end Randy Pitman Jr. for a pair of receptions, totaling 34 yards, and Harvey capped off the drive with consecutive runs for 23 yards and the touchdown.
With West Virginia facing a fourth and three at the UCF 37-yard line, Greene hit senior receiver Justin Robinson on a slant for a 20-yard gain and the first down. The Mountaineers kept the drive alive again on fourth nine after Greene threw a dart to Clement for 18 yards as the Mountaineers went into victory formation and captured the 31-21 victory.