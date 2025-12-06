West Virginia Receiver Tyshawn Dues Plans to Enter the Transfer Portal

West Virginia University receiver Tyshawn Dues has announced his intention to enter the NCAA Transfer Portal.

“With it being in my best interest, I have decided to enter the Transfer Portal,” Dues said.

With it being in my best interest, I have decided to enter the Transfer Portal. I have 4 years of eligibility left and have 8 mins of film !! — Tyshawn “Ch0sen0ne” Dues⭐️ (@DuesTyshawn) December 5, 2025

The freshman did not make an appearance for the Mountaineers this season.

On Wednesday, WVU head coach Rich Rodriguez disclosed he held a team meeting since the season finale against Texas Tech and addressed the roster moving forward.

“Everybody’s going to have some exit meetings with their position coaches and the guys that are returning exactly what their status is and what’s going on,” Rodriguez said. “We’re going to have to make some tough decisions going forward with some the guys on the roster and then there’s others that may choose to leave on their own.”

Dues committed to play for former head coach Neal Brown and signed to play for the Mountaineers prior to Rodriguez’s return to Morgantown.

West Virginia signed seven receivers on the first day of the early signing period on Wednesday and is expected to return veterans Cam Vaughn, Jadey Bray, and Rodney Gallagher III and intend to target the transfer portal when in opens on Jan. 2.

Dues, a native of Hurricane, West Virginia, caught a combined 80 passes for 1,490 yards and 13 touchdowns during his junior and senior seasons at Hurricane High School. As a sophomore, he helped guide the program to a 10-win season and a trip to the Class AAA semifinals, hauling in 38 receptions for 761 yards and nine touchdowns.

Dues marks the second Mountaineer to enter the transfer portal after freshman linebacker Mike Hastie announced on Thursday, he will enter his name into the transfer portal.

