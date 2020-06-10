West Virginia's 2020 National Title Odds

The West Virginia Mountaineers are still searching for their first national championship in program history. According to VegasInsider.com, West Virginia has 150/1 odds to win this year's national championship. Several other teams have the same odds such as Cincinnati, Kansas State, Florida State, Kentucky, Miami, Michigan State, Mississippi State, Tennessee, Virginia Tech and several others.

Heading into year two of the Neal Brown era, it would be considered an absolute long shot for the team to even be in contention for the College Football Playoff. Not that Brown can't lead the Mountaineers to the promise land at some point in his career, but it is way too early to be talking titles in Morgantown.

Coming off the heels of a 5-7 season in 2019, West Virginia will be looking to take that next step in the rebuild of the program. It all starts with getting bowl eligible and building from there. Every player on the roster and every coach on staff has the dreams and aspirations of winning the national championship in 2020, but we must remain realistic. This is still an extremely young team that has a lot of room to grow before entering the national conversation. If the Mountaineers can finish with anywhere from 7-9 wins, that would certainly be considered a successful season and a big step in the right direction.

Do you agree with West Virginia's 2020 national championship odds? Let us know your thoughts in the comment section below!

