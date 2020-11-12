West Virginia's Defense is in a League of It's Own According to PFF

Throughout the first seven games of the 2020 season, the West Virginia defense has played lights out by allowing just 271.0 yards per game.

The Mountaineers have sat atop the rankings of total defense all year long and are currently 2nd among teams who have played at least six games, trailing only Marshall who gives up an average of 252.5 yards per game. Considering the level of competition Marshall plays and has left on the remainder of their schedule, you could argue that West Virginia clearly has the best defense in the country.

According to Pro Football Focus, there is only one team in the entire FBS that has a defense with both a pass coverage grade and run defense grade of 90+. That team? West Virginia.

Among teams that have played more than five games, the Mountaineers are No. 1 in pass defense (161.6 YPG/Allowed), second in yards per completion (9.67) and 13th in run defense (109.4). The one thing that has really helped West Virginia is the play of the secondary, especially from Tykee Smith and Dreshun Miller, both of which are considered as top 25 defensive backs by Pro Football Focus. CAT safety Sean Mahone and sophomore corner Nicktroy Fortune have also stepped up in big moments, helping form a stingy pass defense.

Up front, the Mountaineers have had terrific play across the entire defensive line. It's not just the Stills' brothers anymore. Jeffery Pooler Jr. is playing the best football of his career and is becoming a respected pass rusher and true freshman Akheem Mesidor is showing flashes of the unreal amount of potential he has. The defense as a whole has racked up 21 sacks, which is tied for 11th best in the nation.

If you look at all three of West Virginia's losses, all three have all been very winnable games thanks to the defense. If the offense can find more consistency outside of Leddie Brown, this team could have a much better record at this point of the season.

Regardless of how West Virginia finishes in the win-loss column at the end of the year, you have to give a tip of the hat to co-defensive coordinators Jahmile Addae and Jordan Lesley for what they have done with this defense.

You can follow us for future coverage by clicking "Follow" on the top righthand corner of the page. Also, be sure to like us on Facebook & Twitter:

Facebook - @WVUonSI

Twitter - @SI_WVU and Schuyler Callihan at @Callihan_.