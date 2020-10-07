West Virginia's Defense is Statistically Among the Best in the Nation

Over the last decade or so when you think about West Virginia football, usually you think of a high-powered, high-scoring, uptempo offense that puts up video game-like numbers. The Mountaineer defense has kind of always been an afterthought. Not now.

Despite the school parting ways with now former defensive coordinator Vic Koenning, West Virginia is playing at an extremely high level on the defensive side and in all aspects. Defensive line coach Jordan Lesley and cornerbacks coach Jahmile Addae have done a terrific job teaming up to formulate their gameplan for each week and are putting guys in a position to succeed.

Here is where West Virginia ranks in the country through the first three games of the 2020 season:

5th in red zone defense (60%)

6th in total defense (268.0 YPG)

9th vs pass (166.3 YPG)

12th on 3rd down % (29.3%)

12th in sacks (11)

14th in tackles for loss (8.7)

18th vs run (101.7 YPG)

Albeit a short sample size, this Mountaineer defense is much improved in all three levels.

The defensive line doesn't just consist of the Stills brother anymore, Jeffery Pooler is playing some of his best football and true freshman Akheem Mesidor is catching onto the college game quickly and is making an impact.

The linebacking unit was arguably the biggest question mark on this team heading into the season but Arizona transfer Tony Fields II has helped solidify that group with his play and leadership on and off the field.

In the secondary, you can see that sophomore Nicktroy Fortune has taken the next step in his development and is on the verge of becoming one of the best young corners in the Big 12 Conference. On the opposite side of him, Dreshun Miller is flying all over the field and just might be the Mountaineers' best cover corner although he's only played three games in his West Virginia career.

With all of that said, I will say, be careful in getting too caught up in the numbers, at least right now. West Virginia's three games are against Eastern Kentucky (FCS school), Oklahoma State (without QB Spencer Sanders), and Baylor. If the Mountaineers still have a top 10 defense at the end of October, that's when you know this group has something special.

West Virginia hasn't had a top 10 defense since 2010, when they finished 3rd in the country allowing only 261.1 yards per game. The following year the Mountaineers finished 33rd and their highest finish since 2011 came in 2016 ranking 63rd.

When you look at the pieces that the Mountaineers have on defense, you would have to imagine this is the best chance they have since 2010 to finish with a top 25 defense. There's still a lot of football left to be played, but things are trending up for the Mountaineer defense.

