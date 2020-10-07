SI.com
MountaineerMaven
HomeArea 304+FootballBasketballRecruitingMountaineers in the Pros
Search

West Virginia's Defense is Statistically Among the Best in the Nation

Schuyler Callihan

Over the last decade or so when you think about West Virginia football, usually you think of a high-powered, high-scoring, uptempo offense that puts up video game-like numbers. The Mountaineer defense has kind of always been an afterthought. Not now.

Despite the school parting ways with now former defensive coordinator Vic Koenning, West Virginia is playing at an extremely high level on the defensive side and in all aspects. Defensive line coach Jordan Lesley and cornerbacks coach Jahmile Addae have done a terrific job teaming up to formulate their gameplan for each week and are putting guys in a position to succeed. 

Here is where West Virginia ranks in the country through the first three games of the 2020 season:

5th in red zone defense (60%)

6th in total defense (268.0 YPG) 

9th vs pass (166.3 YPG) 

12th on 3rd down % (29.3%) 

12th in sacks (11) 

14th in tackles for loss (8.7) 

18th vs run (101.7 YPG)

Albeit a short sample size, this Mountaineer defense is much improved in all three levels. 

The defensive line doesn't just consist of the Stills brother anymore, Jeffery Pooler is playing some of his best football and true freshman Akheem Mesidor is catching onto the college game quickly and is making an impact.

The linebacking unit was arguably the biggest question mark on this team heading into the season but Arizona transfer Tony Fields II has helped solidify that group with his play and leadership on and off the field. 

In the secondary, you can see that sophomore Nicktroy Fortune has taken the next step in his development and is on the verge of becoming one of the best young corners in the Big 12 Conference. On the opposite side of him, Dreshun Miller is flying all over the field and just might be the Mountaineers' best cover corner although he's only played three games in his West Virginia career.

With all of that said, I will say, be careful in getting too caught up in the numbers, at least right now. West Virginia's three games are against Eastern Kentucky (FCS school), Oklahoma State (without QB Spencer Sanders), and Baylor. If the Mountaineers still have a top 10 defense at the end of October, that's when you know this group has something special. 

West Virginia hasn't had a top 10 defense since 2010, when they finished 3rd in the country allowing only 261.1 yards per game. The following year the Mountaineers finished 33rd and their highest finish since 2011 came in 2016 ranking 63rd. 

When you look at the pieces that the Mountaineers have on defense, you would have to imagine this is the best chance they have since 2010 to finish with a top 25 defense. There's still a lot of football left to be played, but things are trending up for the Mountaineer defense.

You can follow us for future coverage by clicking "Follow" on the top righthand corner of the page. Also, be sure to like us on Facebook & Twitter:

Facebook - @WVUonSI

Twitter - @SI_WVU and Schuyler Callihan at @Callihan_.

THANKS FOR READING MOUNTAINEER MAVEN
Register today for free or log in to access this premium article.
Comments

Football

FEATURED
COMMUNITY

Recruiting Hot Board: Top Lists, Names to Watch + Decision Dates

Full in-depth look at which top recruits are heavily interested in WVU

Schuyler Callihan

WVU Football Report Card: Game 3

Grading how the Mountaineers did on all three sides of the ball vs Baylor

Schuyler Callihan

by

PrincessP

Darius Stills Earns Chuck Bednarik Award Player of the Week

Fairmont native Darius Stills continues to gain national attention

Schuyler Callihan

by

PrincessP

Neal Brown Gives Eligibility Updates on Transfers

West Virginia will have some more help on the way

Schuyler Callihan

Fields and Stills Named Reese's Senior Bowl Co-Senior Defensive Players of the Week

Darius Stills and Tony Fields II Named Reese's Senior Bowl Co-Senior Defensive Players of the Week

Christopher Hall

WVU Basketball to Host Richmond

West Virginia men's basketball will host Richmond as part of its 2020-21 non-conference schedule

Christopher Hall

by

PrincessP

Darius Stills Named Big 12 Co-Defensive Player of the Week

The Mountaineers got one solid performance from Darius Stills in game three

Schuyler Callihan

by

PrincessP

Darius Stills Dominate Baylor (Again), but Neal Brown Wants More

WVU head coach Neal Brown praised his senior defensive tackle Darius Stills but want's to see more consistency out of the Big 12 Conference Preseason Defensive Player of the Year

Christopher Hall

by

PrincessP

Mountaineers in the NFL: Week 4

Taking a look at how each Mountaineer performed in week four of the NFL

Christopher Hall

by

PrincessP

BREAKING: WVU OL Transfer Receives Waiver to Play in 2020

The Mountaineers now have another option up front

Schuyler Callihan