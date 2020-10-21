SI.com
MountaineerMaven
West Virginia Releases Depth Chart vs Texas Tech

Schuyler Callihan

West Virginia released its depth chart for the upcoming conference game versus the Texas Tech Red Raiders this Saturday, with kickoff slated for 5:30 p.m. EST and televised on ESPN2.

The Mountaineers ride into this week's game on a two-game winning streak and are 3-1 overall and 2-1 in Big 12 conference play.

OFFENSE

QB: Jarret Doege, Austin Kendall

RB: Leddie Brown, Alec Sinkfield

WR (X): Bryce Ford-Wheaton, Sean Ryan

WR (H): Winston Wright Jr., Isaiah Esdale

WR (Z): Sam James, Ali Jennings, Sam Brown

SLOT: T.J. Simmons, Reese Smith

LT: Brandon Yates, Junior Uzebu

LG: Zach Frazier, James Gmiter, Blaine Scott

C: Chase Behrndt, Zach Frazier

RG: Michael Brown, Jordan White

RT: John Hughes, Briason Mays

DEFENSE

DT: Dante Stills, Ahkeem Mesidor

NT: Darius Stills, Quay Mays OR Jordan Jefferson

DE: Jeffery Pooler Jr., Jalen Thornton

BANDIT: Jared Bartlett, Dylan Tonkery, VanDarius Cowan

WILL: Josh Chandler-Semedo, Exree Loe

MIKE: Tony Fields II, Dylan Tonkery

SPEAR: Tykee Smith, Jairo Faverus

LCB: Dreshun Miller, Jackie Matthews

RCB: Nicktroy Fortune, Daryl Porter Jr.

FS: Alonzo Addae, Jake Long

CAT: Sean Mahone, Noah Guzman

SPECIAL TEAMS

K: Evan Staley, Casey Legg

H: Graeson Malashevich

P: Kolton McGhee OR Tyler Sumpter

KO: Evan Staley, Casey Legg

LS: Kyle Poland, JP Hadley

KR: Winston Wright Jr., Sam James

PR: Alec Sinkfield, Graeson Malashevich

Football

