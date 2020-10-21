West Virginia Releases Depth Chart vs Texas Tech
Schuyler Callihan
West Virginia released its depth chart for the upcoming conference game versus the Texas Tech Red Raiders this Saturday, with kickoff slated for 5:30 p.m. EST and televised on ESPN2.
The Mountaineers ride into this week's game on a two-game winning streak and are 3-1 overall and 2-1 in Big 12 conference play.
OFFENSE
QB: Jarret Doege, Austin Kendall
RB: Leddie Brown, Alec Sinkfield
WR (X): Bryce Ford-Wheaton, Sean Ryan
WR (H): Winston Wright Jr., Isaiah Esdale
WR (Z): Sam James, Ali Jennings, Sam Brown
SLOT: T.J. Simmons, Reese Smith
LT: Brandon Yates, Junior Uzebu
LG: Zach Frazier, James Gmiter, Blaine Scott
C: Chase Behrndt, Zach Frazier
RG: Michael Brown, Jordan White
RT: John Hughes, Briason Mays
DEFENSE
DT: Dante Stills, Ahkeem Mesidor
NT: Darius Stills, Quay Mays OR Jordan Jefferson
DE: Jeffery Pooler Jr., Jalen Thornton
BANDIT: Jared Bartlett, Dylan Tonkery, VanDarius Cowan
WILL: Josh Chandler-Semedo, Exree Loe
MIKE: Tony Fields II, Dylan Tonkery
SPEAR: Tykee Smith, Jairo Faverus
LCB: Dreshun Miller, Jackie Matthews
RCB: Nicktroy Fortune, Daryl Porter Jr.
FS: Alonzo Addae, Jake Long
CAT: Sean Mahone, Noah Guzman
SPECIAL TEAMS
K: Evan Staley, Casey Legg
H: Graeson Malashevich
P: Kolton McGhee OR Tyler Sumpter
KO: Evan Staley, Casey Legg
LS: Kyle Poland, JP Hadley
KR: Winston Wright Jr., Sam James
PR: Alec Sinkfield, Graeson Malashevich
