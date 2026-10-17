What Cincinnati Head Coach Scott Satterfield Said About Cam Cook, Losing to WVU

Saturday afternoon, a 35-yard field goal kick from Jack Cassidy gave West Virginia a 45-42 win at the buzzer over Cincinnati, which also gave the Mountaineers their 19th win over the Bearcats in 23 tries.

It was a back-and-forth affair with the two teams combining for 1,220 yards of total offense on 149 plays. Moments after the game, Cincinnati head coach Scott Satterfield met with reporters to discuss the game.

The game getting into a shootout and UC falling short

“You look at what West Virginia has done in the three prior conference games, a lot of these games it came down to the fourth quarter. The teams that ended up beating them ended up outscoring them in the fourth quarter. This one was shaping up to look like that, and whoever was going to get the first stop was going to win this game, and they did. They got the stop on us, and we had to punt the ball.”

Losing a tough game like this

“Coming over here to West Virginia, it’s always a tough place to play. If you look at the series between the two schools, West Virginia has had the best of it, but we had an opportunity today and just didn’t make the plays.”

If he thought they would be able to slow WVU’s rushing attack

“Yeah, we felt good about stopping the run coming into the game. That was obviously a focal point. They are the No. 4 team in the country rushing the football, so we had a good plan to stop the run, and we did. We held them to 134 yards rushing. That’s good. Obviously, the other side is, as good as it was stopping the run, it was that much bad on passing.”

Limiting Cam Cook specifically

“He’s an outstanding player. It was a goal of ours to slow the running back down for sure. He led the country last year, and he’s one of the top rushers this year. We just needed a little something in the pass defense. Just a little something. We just could never get the stop to go up two (scores). In the past, the three conference games, that’s what’s happened. Oklahoma State or Arizona made a stop in the 4th, and the next thing you know, they go score, and now they’re up two scores, and now you can play a little different defense.”