What Five College Football 27 Simulations Predict for WVU's 2026 Season

At last, we have a new college football video game. That is, if you purchased EA Sports' MVP+ membership, giving you seven-day early access to College Football 27.

I won't lie. I play the game a good bit, and it's really the only one I play. That said, I didn't purchase the early access just to play it earlier. I am just that eager to see what some simulations of what West Virginia's 2026 season could look like.

Since the game returned a few years ago, we've done these season simulation articles. Then, during the season, I simulate that week's game and include all of the stats to give us an idea of what could happen.

A couple of years ago, I received some feedback that doing just one simulation doesn't give an accurate read. And I agree. Some crazy stuff can happen, like losing to an FCS team or a star player being hurt in Week 1, which would skew the results.

So this year, I did five simulations of the 2026 season. To be honest, there is no perfect way to do this, but at the end of the day, it's a fun exercise to do. So with that said, let's take a look at the results.

Simulation No. 1: (5-7, 3-6)

vs. Coastal Carolina W 28-10

vs. FCS East W 42-21

vs. Virginia L14-56

vs. Oklahoma State L 23-27

at Iowa State W 33-28

vs. Arizona L 24-27

vs. Cincinnati W 24-23

@ TCU W 44-41

@ Texas Tech L 6-45

vs. Kansas L 7-44

vs. Houston L 20-28

@ Utah L 13-27

Simulation No. 2: (5-7, 4-5)

vs. Coastal Carolina W 17-14

vs. FCS East L 28-29

vs. Virginia L 25-31

vs. Oklahoma State W 52-38

at Iowa State W 38-27

vs. Arizona L 24-27

vs. Cincinnati W 42-32

@ TCU W 35-30

@ Texas Tech L 6-49

vs. Kansas L 14-48

vs. Houston L 35-38

@ Utah L 25-28

Simulation No. 3: (4-8, 2-7)

vs. Coastal Carolina W 28-24

vs. FCS East W 45-3

vs. Virginia L 0-55

vs. Oklahoma State L 39-42

at Iowa State W 52-24

vs. Arizona L 6-35

vs. Cincinnati L 37-43

@ TCU W 49-14

@ Texas Tech L 7-58

vs. Kansas L 17-24

vs. Houston L 32-35

@ Utah L 27-30

Simulation No. 4: (7-6, 5-4)

vs. Coastal Carolina W 30-24

vs. FCS East W 29-12

vs. Virginia L 24-42

vs. Oklahoma State L 27-37

at Iowa State W 51-41

vs. Arizona W 45-24

vs. Cincinnati W 48-14

@ TCU W 45-43

@ Texas Tech L 20-45

vs. Kansas W 39-31

vs. Houston L 41-52

@ Utah L 47-49

New Mexico Bowl vs. James Madison: L 13-34

Simulation No. 5: (5-7, 3-6)

vs. Coastal Carolina W 14-13

vs. FCS East W 35-21

vs. Virginia L 9-49

vs. Oklahoma State L 31-45

at Iowa State W 48-31

vs. Arizona L 23-35

vs. Cincinnati W 45-20

@ TCU L 28-47

@ Texas Tech W 31-17

vs. Kansas L 23-42

vs. Houston L 24-38

@ Utah L 20-28

Record vs. each team on the 2026 schedule

vs. Coastal Carolina: 5-0

vs. FCS East: 4-1

vs. Virginia: 0-5

vs. Oklahoma State: 1-4

at Iowa State: 5-0

vs. Arizona: 1-4

vs. Cincinnati: 4-1

@ TCU: 4-1

@ Texas Tech: 1-4

vs. Kansas: 1-4

vs. Houston: 0-5

@ Utah: 0-5

By the numbers

Best record: 7-6 (5-4)

Worst record: 4-8 (2-7)

Most common overall record: 5-7

Winning seasons: 1

Bowl record: 0-1