What Five College Football 27 Simulations Predict for WVU's 2026 Season
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At last, we have a new college football video game. That is, if you purchased EA Sports' MVP+ membership, giving you seven-day early access to College Football 27.
I won't lie. I play the game a good bit, and it's really the only one I play. That said, I didn't purchase the early access just to play it earlier. I am just that eager to see what some simulations of what West Virginia's 2026 season could look like.
Since the game returned a few years ago, we've done these season simulation articles. Then, during the season, I simulate that week's game and include all of the stats to give us an idea of what could happen.
A couple of years ago, I received some feedback that doing just one simulation doesn't give an accurate read. And I agree. Some crazy stuff can happen, like losing to an FCS team or a star player being hurt in Week 1, which would skew the results.
So this year, I did five simulations of the 2026 season. To be honest, there is no perfect way to do this, but at the end of the day, it's a fun exercise to do. So with that said, let's take a look at the results.
Simulation No. 1: (5-7, 3-6)
vs. Coastal Carolina W 28-10
vs. FCS East W 42-21
vs. Virginia L14-56
vs. Oklahoma State L 23-27
at Iowa State W 33-28
vs. Arizona L 24-27
vs. Cincinnati W 24-23
@ TCU W 44-41
@ Texas Tech L 6-45
vs. Kansas L 7-44
vs. Houston L 20-28
@ Utah L 13-27
Simulation No. 2: (5-7, 4-5)
vs. Coastal Carolina W 17-14
vs. FCS East L 28-29
vs. Virginia L 25-31
vs. Oklahoma State W 52-38
at Iowa State W 38-27
vs. Arizona L 24-27
vs. Cincinnati W 42-32
@ TCU W 35-30
@ Texas Tech L 6-49
vs. Kansas L 14-48
vs. Houston L 35-38
@ Utah L 25-28
Simulation No. 3: (4-8, 2-7)
vs. Coastal Carolina W 28-24
vs. FCS East W 45-3
vs. Virginia L 0-55
vs. Oklahoma State L 39-42
at Iowa State W 52-24
vs. Arizona L 6-35
vs. Cincinnati L 37-43
@ TCU W 49-14
@ Texas Tech L 7-58
vs. Kansas L 17-24
vs. Houston L 32-35
@ Utah L 27-30
Simulation No. 4: (7-6, 5-4)
vs. Coastal Carolina W 30-24
vs. FCS East W 29-12
vs. Virginia L 24-42
vs. Oklahoma State L 27-37
at Iowa State W 51-41
vs. Arizona W 45-24
vs. Cincinnati W 48-14
@ TCU W 45-43
@ Texas Tech L 20-45
vs. Kansas W 39-31
vs. Houston L 41-52
@ Utah L 47-49
New Mexico Bowl vs. James Madison: L 13-34
Simulation No. 5: (5-7, 3-6)
vs. Coastal Carolina W 14-13
vs. FCS East W 35-21
vs. Virginia L 9-49
vs. Oklahoma State L 31-45
at Iowa State W 48-31
vs. Arizona L 23-35
vs. Cincinnati W 45-20
@ TCU L 28-47
@ Texas Tech W 31-17
vs. Kansas L 23-42
vs. Houston L 24-38
@ Utah L 20-28
Record vs. each team on the 2026 schedule
vs. Coastal Carolina: 5-0
vs. FCS East: 4-1
vs. Virginia: 0-5
vs. Oklahoma State: 1-4
at Iowa State: 5-0
vs. Arizona: 1-4
vs. Cincinnati: 4-1
@ TCU: 4-1
@ Texas Tech: 1-4
vs. Kansas: 1-4
vs. Houston: 0-5
@ Utah: 0-5
By the numbers
Best record: 7-6 (5-4)
Worst record: 4-8 (2-7)
Most common overall record: 5-7
Winning seasons: 1
Bowl record: 0-1
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Schuyler Callihan is the publisher of West Virginia On SI and has been a trusted source covering the Mountaineers since 2016. He is the host of Between The Eers, The Walk Thru Game Day Show, and In the Gun Podcast. The Wheeling, WV native moved to Charlotte, North Carolina in 2020 to cover the Charlotte Hornets and Carolina Panthers.Follow Callihan_