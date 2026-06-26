WVU Player Ratings Revealed for College Football 27 + Who's Missing
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Earlier in the week, EA Sports released the team ratings for every school that is featured in the College Football 27 video game, which is set to drop next week.
Of those in the Big 12, West Virginia ranked at or near the bottom in both offense and defense, as well as the overall rating.
Now, we know what every Mountaineer player is rated in the game. Well, I should say most of them. Several players will not be included in the game when it launches, but most should pop on there later in the summer when EA makes several updates, including to rosters.
Here's a look at every Mountaineer's player rating, as well as a list of players who are currently missing from the game.
Offensive Ratings
Skill guys
QB: Michael Hawkins Jr. (79), Scotty Fox Jr. (73), Max Brown (72)
RB: Cam Cook (91), Amari Latimer (76), Chris Talley (74)
FB: Kayden Luke (73)
WR: Jaden Bray (80), Prince Strachan (80), DJ Epps (76), John Neider (75), TaRon Francis (75), Cyrus Traugh (74), Armoni Weaver (72)
TE: Josh Sapp (75), Cameron Ball (72), Sam Hamilton (70), Kade Bush (66), Macguire Moss (66), Ryan Ward (66)
The offensive line
LT: Carsten Casady (77)
LG: Nick Krahe (78), Josh Aisosa (66)
C: Landen Livingston (85), Wes King (76), Cameron Griffin (74)
RG: Amare Grayson (84), Devin Vass (78), Phillip Bowser (64)
RT: Malik Agbo (79), Kevin Brown (74), Rhett Morris (72)
Defensive Ratings
Defensive front
LEDG: Ezekiel Durham-Campbell (80), Brandon Caesar (70), WIlnerson Telemaque (69), Jeremiah Johnson (67)
REDG: Harper Holloman (83), Tobi Haastrup (76), David Afogho (75), Darius Wiley (72)
DT: Nate Gabriel (77), KJ Henson (74), Taylor Brown (74), Corey McIntyre Jr. (73), Will LeBlanc (68)
Second level
MIKE: Ben Cutter (77), Tyler Stolsky (76), Isaiah Patterson (62)
WILL: Malachi Hood (69), Jason Hall Jr. (68), Ashton Woods (65), Cam Torbor (65)
The secondary
CB: Geimere Latimer II (78), Jaire Rawlison (73), Keyshawn Robinson (73), Nick Taylor (73), Maliek Hawkins (71), Chams Diagne (70), ChaMarryus Bomar (67)
FS: Andrew Powdrell (75), Matt Sieg (75), Kameron Reddic (69), Da’Mare Williams (64)
S: Kamari Wilson (83)
Special teamers
P: Bryan Hansen (84)
Note: Long snapper Macguire Moss is listed as a tight end.
Players currently not listed in the game
QB: Jyron Hughley, John Johnson, Max Anderson
RB: Martavious Boswell, Andre Devine, Darius Morant
WR: Kedrick Triplett, Malachi Thompson, Robert Oliver, Greg Wilfred, Charlie Hanafin
OL: Raymond Kovalesky, Aidan Woods, Lamarcus Dillard, Trevor Bigelow, Camden Goforth, Andreas Hunter, Deshawn Woods
TE: Carter Zuliani
DL: Carter Kessler, Yendor Mack, Gabe Ryan, Jaylen Thomas, Cam Mallory
LB: Antoine Sharp Jr., Troy Fischer
CB: Da'Mun Allen, Rayshawn Reynolds Jr., Makhi Boone, Jayden Bell
N/S: Miles Khatri, Emory Snyder
S: Jacob Bradford, Rickey Giles, Shane Cornali, Alex Adebayo
K: Peter Notaro, Jack Cassidy, Nate Flower
LS: Kaden Seller
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Schuyler Callihan is the publisher of West Virginia On SI and has been a trusted source covering the Mountaineers since 2016. He is the host of Between The Eers, The Walk Thru Game Day Show, and In the Gun Podcast. The Wheeling, WV native moved to Charlotte, North Carolina in 2020 to cover the Charlotte Hornets and Carolina Panthers.Follow Callihan_