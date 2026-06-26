WVU Player Ratings Revealed for College Football 27 + Who's Missing

Earlier in the week, EA Sports released the team ratings for every school that is featured in the College Football 27 video game, which is set to drop next week.

Of those in the Big 12, West Virginia ranked at or near the bottom in both offense and defense, as well as the overall rating.

Now, we know what every Mountaineer player is rated in the game. Well, I should say most of them. Several players will not be included in the game when it launches, but most should pop on there later in the summer when EA makes several updates, including to rosters.

Here's a look at every Mountaineer's player rating, as well as a list of players who are currently missing from the game.

Offensive Ratings

College Football 26

Skill guys

QB: Michael Hawkins Jr. (79), Scotty Fox Jr. (73), Max Brown (72)

RB: Cam Cook (91), Amari Latimer (76), Chris Talley (74)

FB: Kayden Luke (73)

WR: Jaden Bray (80), Prince Strachan (80), DJ Epps (76), John Neider (75), TaRon Francis (75), Cyrus Traugh (74), Armoni Weaver (72)

TE: Josh Sapp (75), Cameron Ball (72), Sam Hamilton (70), Kade Bush (66), Macguire Moss (66), Ryan Ward (66)

The offensive line

LT: Carsten Casady (77)

LG: Nick Krahe (78), Josh Aisosa (66)

C: Landen Livingston (85), Wes King (76), Cameron Griffin (74)

RG: Amare Grayson (84), Devin Vass (78), Phillip Bowser (64)

RT: Malik Agbo (79), Kevin Brown (74), Rhett Morris (72)

Defensive Ratings

West Virginia University linebacker Ben Cutter celebrates his sack against Colorado. | Christopher Hall – West Virginia on SI

Defensive front

LEDG: Ezekiel Durham-Campbell (80), Brandon Caesar (70), WIlnerson Telemaque (69), Jeremiah Johnson (67)

REDG: Harper Holloman (83), Tobi Haastrup (76), David Afogho (75), Darius Wiley (72)

DT: Nate Gabriel (77), KJ Henson (74), Taylor Brown (74), Corey McIntyre Jr. (73), Will LeBlanc (68)

Second level

MIKE: Ben Cutter (77), Tyler Stolsky (76), Isaiah Patterson (62)

WILL: Malachi Hood (69), Jason Hall Jr. (68), Ashton Woods (65), Cam Torbor (65)

The secondary

CB: Geimere Latimer II (78), Jaire Rawlison (73), Keyshawn Robinson (73), Nick Taylor (73), Maliek Hawkins (71), Chams Diagne (70), ChaMarryus Bomar (67)

FS: Andrew Powdrell (75), Matt Sieg (75), Kameron Reddic (69), Da’Mare Williams (64)

S: Kamari Wilson (83)

Special teamers

P: Bryan Hansen (84)

Note: Long snapper Macguire Moss is listed as a tight end.

Players currently not listed in the game

WVU Athletics Communications

QB: Jyron Hughley, John Johnson, Max Anderson

RB: Martavious Boswell, Andre Devine, Darius Morant

WR: Kedrick Triplett, Malachi Thompson, Robert Oliver, Greg Wilfred, Charlie Hanafin

OL: Raymond Kovalesky, Aidan Woods, Lamarcus Dillard, Trevor Bigelow, Camden Goforth, Andreas Hunter, Deshawn Woods

TE: Carter Zuliani

DL: Carter Kessler, Yendor Mack, Gabe Ryan, Jaylen Thomas, Cam Mallory

LB: Antoine Sharp Jr., Troy Fischer

CB: Da'Mun Allen, Rayshawn Reynolds Jr., Makhi Boone, Jayden Bell

N/S: Miles Khatri, Emory Snyder

S: Jacob Bradford, Rickey Giles, Shane Cornali, Alex Adebayo

K: Peter Notaro, Jack Cassidy, Nate Flower

LS: Kaden Seller