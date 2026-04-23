What I'm Hearing About the Top Five Quarterbacks on WVU's Roster

The West Virginia quarterback room is in much better shape than it was a year ago.

The athleticism, upside, and potential in this year's group are night and day from what they had to work with a year ago. Part of that was due to injuries, of course, but still, it's an area of the roster that fans shouldn't be concerned about heading into 2026.

With spring ball now behind us, I thought I'd drop some thoughts on the top four guys in that room, along with some intel I've received. I'll do this with the running backs and wide receivers next.

Note: This is a projection of how I see the QB room being ordered after spring. WVU has not released a depth chart. Also, freshman Wyatt Brown is not listed because he won't be enrolling until next month.

Mike Hawkins Jr.

WVU Athletics Communications

Hawkins has been everything the West Virginia coaching staff thought he would be and then some. They love the way he takes residency in the film room, and at this rate, he'll be able to use that room as a tax write-off at the end of the year because of how many hours he's logging in there.

All joking aside, he has set the standard for what it is supposed to look like both on and off the field. Taking care of his body, film, and staying in the playbook, among other things. There is even an element of surprise in the building by how far he's come in terms of picking things up in such a short amount of time.

Not only has he been very consistent, but he's made some plays that have turned some heads, either due to his mobility or the way he can layer the ball in tight windows.

Rich Rodriguez has not named anyone the starter, at any position for that matter, but Hawkins has done everything he's needed to do. I think it's more of a matter of when, not if, he's named QB1.

Scotty Fox Jr.

WVU Athletics Communications

The two things that got Scotty in trouble a year ago were locking in on his receivers and forcing things when they just simply weren't there. It's all a part of the development process, and it's going to take more than one offseason to dispose of some of those habits. It's not a Scotty thing either; that's every young quarterback.

That being said, last year's experience, albeit not a fun one for him, has allowed him to have a better grasp of the offense and what the staff is asking from him. Just like we saw in flashes last year, the arm is live, and he can make every throw. It all boils down to recognition and decision-making.

Once the game starts to slow down for him, he will be more equipped to handle challenging situations and exotic looks. For Fox, it all comes down to experience and confidence. This will be a big summer for him.

Max Brown

West Virginia University quarterback Max Brown | Christopher Hall – West Virginia on SI

We heard Rich Rod drop Max Brown's name a few times throughout the spring, and at first, I wondered how true the praise was. Not because I don't believe Brown is capable, but you know how Rich Rod can be in pressers — when he's asked about a single player, he talks about several guys at that position or discusses them as one to not give much away.

The improvement from Brown, however, is real. They've seen the Max Brown they thought they were getting a year ago. Last year, he never stood much of a chance because he was banged up. Now that he's healthy, he's making plays and giving the staff confidence that they have three quarterbacks they can win with.

He's a scrappy junkyard dog who will give this team a chance to win if he has to be called into action. They won't ask him to throw it 20 times, but they would feel comfortable with him in the game.

Jyron Hughley

WVU Athletics Communications

Hughley is one heck of an athlete. Aside from Hawkins, he's probably the most gifted runner of the ball in that room. He made big plays with his legs consistently in high school, including in the state championship game. Because he didn't throw the ball a ton in high school, he still has a ways to go in that aspect of his game, but man, the potential is there.

Hughley isn't an athlete playing quarterback or a guy who has to learn how to throw the ball. He's starting on second base, and that's okay. The care factor is legit, too. He has been a sponge in that room, constantly looking for ways to improve his game, leaning on the veterans and asking the staff questions. A bright future ahead for him.

John Johnson III

John Johnson III

Much like Hughley, Johnson is a dynamic threat to run the ball who has to refine his skills as a passer. Hughley is further along in that process, and right now, the staff is just trying to get the young guys confident in the system, so the downfield stuff will come in due time.

I'd like to see Johnson stick at quarterback for a couple of years to see if that's his best spot, but I'm also intrigued by the idea of him playing wide receiver. The staff has not considered making the move yet, to my knowledge, but it could be something that comes up down the road. Whether it's quarterback, receiver, or wherever, he has the skillset to be a dynamic playmaker.