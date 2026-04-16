WVU QB Scotty Fox Jr. Dealing with Minor Injury, Expected to be Limited for Spring Game

Getting a look at the West Virginia quarterbacks this weekend won't be exactly what everyone had hoped for. Sophomore Scotty Fox Jr. is going to be limited due to a recent minor injury, although he will likely still participate. Oklahoma transfer Mike Hawkins Jr. will be in action, but WVU head coach Rich Rodriguez is unsure of what capacity that will look like.

“It’ll be live mostly, but Scotty (Fox) is a little banged up. He’s got a little hamstring, nothing big," Rodriguez told reporters on Wednesday. "And knowing him, he’ll want to play a little bit, but he’ll probably be in a touch jersey. Mike Hawkins he’ll want to go live, but I may have him in a touch jersey. The rest of them will be live. We’ll blow quick whistles if it’s an unimpeded blitz or something like that.”

From the sounds of it, Rodriguez is giving the green light to everyone else on the roster to tackle, be tackled, etc. The quarterbacks are the only thing he's unsure of at the moment, and if we're being honest, it's probably not worth the risk. They know what they have in both Hawkins and Fox — what they can and can't do — and letting them go live isn't going to reveal much of anything they didn't already know.

Earlier in the week, Rodriguez did mention that he likes the progress that he's seen from Fox.

“I think just more comfortable with not just what we do, but what they’re doing on defense. You know what the coverage is and where to go with the ball. He was really good with that as a true freshman, I thought, but I think he understands it even better now. Today he made some really good reads on some pass plays, the things that the defense did, some pressure stuff…he’ll keep getting better too.”

Although we may not get the full picture of where those quarterbacks are, we'll still at least get a chance to see them spin it, how comfortable they look, and where the chemistry is with the receivers and tight ends.

In ten games as a true freshman, Fox completed 59% of his pass attempts for 1,276 yards, seven touchdowns, and six picks while also rushing for 201 yards and three scores on 84 carries.

The spring festival is slated to take place on Saturday from noon to 1:30, followed by a one-hour live concert from Jake Owen.