What Kansas HC Lance Leipold Had to Say About WVU

The head coach of the Jayhawks is ready for week two.

What it would be like being in WVU's position losing to a rival in Week 1

"Not in their shoes per se, but that was a big game that they hadn't played in a long time. There's a lot of positives to that by playing it on Thursday night. Great energy, focus, and emotional energy. It was a Thursday game and now we play on Saturday and young men across the country are pretty resiliant. To follow it up with a conference game is probably the next best thing to grab a team's attention. I'm more focused on what we need to do. I know Neal is an outstanding coach. We played him at Troy. He's an outstanding offensive mind. They've done a good job of making additions to their program and I know they'll have them ready Saturday night."

Thoughts on CJ Donaldson

"Pretty nice first time playing in college football. Obviously, they listed him there [tight end] and are playing him at other spots. For a freshman not only can he handle a lot, but he's very talented on special teams. He's a big body to tackle. He's a special athlete that they did a great job evaluating and getting him there. I'm sure they'll continue to find ways to utilize him and that's going to be a challenge for us anytime you have somebody with that type of athletic ability."

Thoughts on JT Daniels

"Very experienced. He's been through a lot of things in his career. Environments won't bother him. He's back in an offensive system in which he started his college career so you can see it on film, very comfortable in that. You can see they're operating at a pretty good level. That was quite a football game that could have went either direction."

