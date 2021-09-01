What Maryland HC Mike Locksley had to Say About WVU

Opening up with WVU

"We welcome a big-time opponent in West Virginia. This is a natural, border rivalry - a game that's been played for a lot of years around here. For those old Terp fans, it was one of those games that was always on the calendar. When you have an opportunity to play a team like West Virginia to open up, as I've told our team, it gives us a pretty fast idea of what type of team we're going to be."

WVU's defense

"They were one of the top-ranked defenses in the country, really well-coached. They do a really good job of creating turnovers. They had the No. 1 pass defense in the country. They'll present a pretty good challenge on that side of the ball."

WVU's offense

"They've got a veteran quarterback in [Jarret] Doege coming back. They've got a big-time running back, Leddie Brown, that really does a great job. And then they got receivers that are skilled on the perimeter and will test us on that side."

What the rivalry means to him

"I think it's always good. I'm a big fan of the rivalry-type games. I do think geographically, this is a game growing up a Terp fan it was always a big one on the calendar. Coaching under Ralph Friedgen here, this would be one of those games where the hair would be up on the back of his neck because he really didn't like those guys. I think the people, the former players, and the people that are traditional Terp fans understand that this is a regional, border rivalry. They've had their way with us obviously nine of the last ten games

You can follow us for future coverage by liking us on Facebook & following us Twitter:

Facebook - @WVUonSI

Twitter - @SI_WVU and Schuyler Callihan at @Callihan_.