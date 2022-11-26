What Neal Brown Said Following the Win Over Oklahoma State

Opening statement

"Streak busters today. That was kind of the motivation this week, so we talked about really two things and that's finishing and finishing well says a lot about who you are collectively, but more importantly it speaks more to who you are as a man. And every time you have an opportunity to suit up and play, it's part of your resume and you should never waste one of those. Our guys definitely didn't today. I thought we played extremely hard. Played physical. And in about as bad conditions as you can play in."

Rushing game

"Jaylen Anderson, who we really like, he's come on and he's got a bright future. He's got to continue to mature but I think he's showed some real signs. He's got a patient running style and he was able to break two big ones."

Offensive line play

"Our offensive line...we got a chance to be good. We got to work to get those guys back and I think they will, but you're talking about three guys that are playing first-team all-league level in Wyatt Milum, Zach Frazier, and Doug Nester. And the other guys are coming along. Tomas Rimac, who's a redshirt freshman. Right tackle by committee. Hubbard and Yates and they've gotten better as the year went on. And all of those guys have eligibility left."

Defensive line play

"I thought our d-line showed up today. Jordan Jefferson has had an all-league year. Dante [Stills], in his last game. I don't know if his record will ever be broken. Most games played ever by a Mountaineer. I don't know if that will ever be broken, but I thought he showed up big today and I was happy to see that."

Malachi Ruffin prematurely celebrating an "incompletion"

"I don't know. You'll have to ask [him]. I can't explain that one. I wish I could. I know he made two nice plays on the deep balls in the last drive. I wish I could explain that one. I can't explain the unexplainable.

Not playing Nicco Marchiol earlier in the season

"If you play guys before they're ready at that position and things don't go well, you may not ever get them back as far as from a confidence standpoint. And he went out there today in the second half fully confident. Not only in his ability, he's always been confident in his ability but how to run the team. I thought he handled the four minute situation pretty decent. And he went out there and look at defense and could understand what they're trying to do. And in this weather, he didn't make any mistakes. He didn't make any mistakes that effected our ability to win the game. I'm not sure that would have been the case earlier in the year. He's matured. He's worked. I'm proud of him. The future is bright for him."

What the staff will do to prepare for talking to player next week about staying

"Yeah, it'll be the next few days where we finalize those things. We're going to enjoy this one for a day. And I've been really...I made a point, and y'all heard me say this to nauseam a little bit but I've been really stressing our guys and I've been doing the same and that's let's be where our feet are. Let's finish the year. This isn't the record that we want. But let's finish the year and let's worry about everything after the year, after the year. I haven't just preached that, I've been living that. We'll take tonight enjoy this. We got Sunday, Monday and we'll reconvene as a team and we'll have a lot of one on one meetings. We'll take advantage of the NCAA rule and have those discussions with not only the players but the people close to them."

