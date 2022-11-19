What Neal Brown Said Following WVU's Loss to Kansas State

Giving up explosive plays

"Their tight ends hurt us the most. They were kind of running a flood where they get four guys to the side and that hurt us. We went into the game really keyed in on Deuce Vaughn. We knew Malik Knowles was a good player. We knew that was going to be a tough match for us. He and the tight ends hurt us. But the quarterback played well. He had the pick but other than that, he did a nice job."

Why Garrett Greene was named the starter

"I thought he played well last week. He was Big 12 Player of the Week and I thought his ability to run gave us an opportunity in this game. I thought he was just deserving. He practiced well this week. This was his first opportunity to start. We kind of needed to see what he could do. And here's the thing, I thought he did some nice things. All three touchdowns to Sam in the first half, I thought, were nice throws. Some of his decision-making's got to get better."

If Garrett Greene will start next week

"We'll see. I don't know. I'm trying to get through this one."

On Charles Woods' post indicating that he's transferring

"They said he put something on social media. I've seen him like twice in two weeks. I try to protect these guys, but he shut it down."

If Kaden Prather is hurt

"He's hurt. If he could play, he'd be out there. Wanted to play, he couldn't. It happened right at the end of the game if you go back and watch the game last week, you'll see it and understand what he has. If everything checks out, he'll play next week."

You can follow us for future coverage by liking us on Facebook & following us Twitter:

Facebook - @MountaineersNow

Twitter - @MountaineersNow and Schuyler Callihan at @Callihan_.