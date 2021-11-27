What the ESPN FPI Says About WVU vs Kansas

The West Virginia Mountaineers enter the final week of the regular season with a 5-6 record, meaning they must beat Kansas to become bowl eligible.

Last week, the Mountaineers defeated Texas 31-23 as quarterback Jarret Doege was named Big 12 Offensive Player of the Week throwing for 290 yards and three touchdowns.

On the flip side, Kansas is playing some good football down the stretch. They beat Texas in overtime a couple of weeks ago and fell by just three to TCU last Saturday. Lance Leipold is starting to get this team to believe in itself despite everything going against them.

Although West Virginia should win the game, it's not likely to be a one-sided affair. According to the ESPN FPI, West Virginia has an 89.2% chance to win while Kansas has just a 10.8% chance.

