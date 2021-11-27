Skip to main content
    • November 27, 2021
    SUBSCRIBE
    Publish date:

    What the ESPN FPI Says About WVU vs Kansas

    The Mountaineers are heavy favorites in the regular season finale.
    Author:

    The West Virginia Mountaineers enter the final week of the regular season with a 5-6 record, meaning they must beat Kansas to become bowl eligible. 

    Last week, the Mountaineers defeated Texas 31-23 as quarterback Jarret Doege was named Big 12 Offensive Player of the Week throwing for 290 yards and three touchdowns.

    On the flip side, Kansas is playing some good football down the stretch. They beat Texas in overtime a couple of weeks ago and fell by just three to TCU last Saturday. Lance Leipold is starting to get this team to believe in itself despite everything going against them.

    Although West Virginia should win the game, it's not likely to be a one-sided affair. According to the ESPN FPI, West Virginia has an 89.2% chance to win while Kansas has just a 10.8% chance.

    Read More

    You can follow us for future coverage by liking us on Facebook & following us Twitter:

    Facebook - @WVUonSI

    Twitter - @SI_WVU and Schuyler Callihan at @Callihan_.

    USATSI_17042469_168388579_lowres
    Football

    What the ESPN FPI Says About WVU vs Kansas

    32 seconds ago
    USATSI_17226674_168388579_lowres
    Football

    How to Watch, Listen, & Receive LIVE Updates of WVU at Kansas

    19 minutes ago
    Nov 26, 2021; Morgantown, West Virginia, USA; West Virginia Mountaineers forward Dimon Carrigan (5) attempts to dunk the ball and is defended by Eastern Kentucky Colonels forward Michael Wardy (12) during the first half at WVU Coliseum.
    Basketball

    West Virginia Avoids Early Season Upset and Outlasts Eastern Kentucky

    13 hours ago
    USATSI_17168943_168388579_lowres (1)
    Basketball

    OFFICIAL: West Virginia Announces Starting 5 vs Eastern Kentucky

    15 hours ago
    USATSI_17126240_168388579_lowres
    Basketball

    Score Predictions for West Virginia vs Eastern Kentucky

    20 hours ago
    USATSI_17126854_168388579_lowres (1)
    Basketball

    How to Watch, Listen, & Receive LIVE Updates of WVU vs Eastern Kentucky

    22 hours ago
    USATSI_17194762_168388579_lowres
    Basketball

    LIVE GAME THREAD: West Virginia vs Eastern Kentucky

    22 hours ago
    USATSI_17226942_168388579_lowres
    Football

    West Virginia Bowl Projections for Week 13

    23 hours ago