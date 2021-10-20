    • October 20, 2021
    What the ESPN FPI Says About WVU's Chances Against TCU

    The Mountaineers aren't getting any love from the football power index this week.
    Author:

    The West Virginia Mountaineers have not won a football game in over a month with their last victory coming on September 18th against Virginia Tech. Since that terrific goal-line stand to regain possession of the Black Diamond Trophy, West Virginia has lost three straight games - two of which they could have won. 

    Last week, WVU had a chance to self-scout and self-evaluate everything during the bye week in hopes to try to get back on track and win a minimum of four games down the stretch to become bowl eligible. 

    This Saturday, the Mountaineers head back to the state of Texas, this time to take on the TCU Horned Frogs. According to the ESPN FPI, West Virginia has just a 29.6% chance to win while TCU has a 70.4% chance. 

    This doesn't come as much of a surprise considering how bad WVU has played of late. Offensively, they are stuck in a major rut that seems impossible to fix during the middle of the season.  TCU's defense isn't very strong but neither is Texas Tech's and we saw how they stymied West Virginia for an entire half, holding them scoreless. The Horned Frogs can put up points and that doesn't bode well for WVU.

