What the ESPN FPI Says About WVU's Chances Against Texas

Not much love from ESPN this week.

The West Virginia Mountaineers worked hard to draw back even after beginning the season with an 0-2 record. Now, they have an opportunity to get over the hump with a big road win at Texas this Saturday.

The Longhorns recently fell to in-state foe, Texas Tech, in an absolute thriller that went into overtime. Texas turned the ball over which allowed the Red Raiders to knock in a chip-shot field goal for the win. 

The big question for Steve Sarkisian's bunch is whether or not they'll be able to pick themselves off the mat after losing in that fashion, especially with the defense having played 100 snaps. Tech is a more uptempo, fast-paced offense whereas West Virginia works the field methodically put can wear down a defense just as much with their physical run game.

Despite not knowing who will be the starting quarterback for Texas come Saturday, the Mountaineers are not expected to leave Austin victorious. 

According to the ESPN FPI, West Virginia has just a 14.9% chance to win the game while Texas has an 85.1% chance.

