What the ESPN FPI Says About WVU's Chances vs Baylor

Can WVU get back on track and get their first Big 12 win of the year?

It's been a rough start for the Mountaineers in Big 12 Conference play dropping their first two games against Oklahoma and Texas Tech by a combined six points. A field goal as the time expired, and a field goal with 18 seconds left has been the deciding factor in those two games.

WVU head coach Neal Brown was not happy with how his team performed in the first half vs Texas Tech in all three phases of the game citing that there was a "lack of energy". The Mountaineers battled back in the 2nd half but it was too little, too late.

This week, WVU hits the road once again as they face off against the Baylor Bears (4-1, 2-1). Dave Aranda has this Baylor team playing extremely well on the defensive side of the ball while the offense is doing just enough. QB Gerry Bohanon has done a terrific job taking care of the football and has yet to throw an interception. On the other hand, West Virginia's defense has struggled to create turnovers with just two fumble recoveries and two interceptions. If the Mountaineers want to collect their first Big 12 win of the season, winning the turnover battle will be crucial.

According to the ESPN FPI, the Mountaineers only have a 38.2% chance to defeat Baylor. The Bears have been given a 61.8% chance to win.

Kickoff between the Mountaineers and Bears is set for 12 p.m. on FS1.

