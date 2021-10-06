October 6, 2021
Sports Illustrated home
Sports Illustrated home
Sports Illustrated home
Area 304+FootballBasketballRecruitingSI TIX
Search
SUBSCRIBE
Publish date:

What the ESPN FPI Says About WVU's Chances vs Baylor

Can WVU get back on track and get their first Big 12 win of the year?
Author:

It's been a rough start for the Mountaineers in Big 12 Conference play dropping their first two games against Oklahoma and Texas Tech by a combined six points. A field goal as the time expired, and a field goal with 18 seconds left has been the deciding factor in those two games.

WVU head coach Neal Brown was not happy with how his team performed in the first half vs Texas Tech in all three phases of the game citing that there was a "lack of energy". The Mountaineers battled back in the 2nd half but it was too little, too late. 

This week, WVU hits the road once again as they face off against the Baylor Bears (4-1, 2-1). Dave Aranda has this Baylor team playing extremely well on the defensive side of the ball while the offense is doing just enough. QB Gerry Bohanon has done a terrific job taking care of the football and has yet to throw an interception. On the other hand, West Virginia's defense has struggled to create turnovers with just two fumble recoveries and two interceptions. If the Mountaineers want to collect their first Big 12 win of the season, winning the turnover battle will be crucial.

According to the ESPN FPI, the Mountaineers only have a 38.2% chance to defeat Baylor. The Bears have been given a 61.8% chance to win. 

Kickoff between the Mountaineers and Bears is set for 12 p.m. on FS1.

You can follow us for future coverage by liking us on Facebook & following us Twitter:

Facebook - @WVUonSI

Twitter - @SI_WVU and Schuyler Callihan at @Callihan_.

USATSI_15017268_168388579_lowres
Football

What the ESPN FPI Says About WVU's Chances vs Baylor

13 seconds ago
USATSI_16776351_168388579_lowres
Football

How West Virginia Can Turn Its Season Around

44 minutes ago
Screen Shot 2021-10-05 at 1.11.16 PM
Football

Quick Hits: Changing Things Up, Timeout Usage, Play-Calling Balance, + More

20 hours ago
USATSI_16878726_168388579_lowres
Football

Big 12 Power Rankings - Week 6

23 hours ago
USATSI_16733635_168388579_lowres
Football

3 Reasons Why Neal Brown Hasn't Handed the Offense Over to Garrett Greene

23 hours ago
Toronto Blue Jays starting pitcher Alek Manoah (6) reacts as he runs back to the dugout at the end of the second inning against the Tampa Bay Rays at Tropicana Field.
Mountaineers in the Pros

Manoah Earns AL Rookie of the Month

Oct 4, 2021
Sep 11, 2021; Morgantown, West Virginia, USA; West Virginia Mountaineers quarterback Jarret Doege (2) throws a pass during the first quarter against the Long Island Sharks at Mountaineer Field at Milan Puskar Stadium.
Football

WVU Releases Depth Chart vs Baylor

Oct 4, 2021
West Virginia Mountaineers guard Sean McNeil (22) shoots as Kansas Jayhawks guard Ochai Agbaji (30) defends during the game at Allen Fieldhouse.
Basketball

WVU Men's Basketball set to Host the Annual Gold and Blue Debut

Oct 4, 2021