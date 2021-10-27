What the ESPN FPI Says About WVU's Chances vs Iowa State

Neal Brown's Mountaineers picked up their first win in over a month last Saturday by defeating TCU on the road, 29-17. It was the first time all season that the offense played a complete game. They didn't turn the ball over, moved it efficiently, and converted some big third downs. After allowing the opening kickoff to be returned for a touchdown, the Mountaineer defense allowed the Frogs to score just ten points, all of which came in the first half.

Iowa State comes into Morgantown playing some of their best football of the season. The Cyclones had a bit of a rocky start to the season losing games to Iowa and Baylor but have bounced back and sit at 5-2 overall and 3-1 in the conference. QB Brock Purdy has continued his trend of winning games in the month of October winning 19 of his 21 starts.

A year ago, West Virginia was beaten soundly in all three phases of the game by Iowa State, losing by a 42-6 score. WVU head coach Neal Brown called it "an embarrassing loss" and the worst game the team has had under his tenure. Although Brown joked with the media saying that kids this age tend to forget a game like that, starting offensive lineman James Gmiter tweeted out a picture of last year's score. Contrary to belief, this team remembers.

According to the ESPN FPI, West Virginia has just a 29.6% chance to win. Meanwhile, Iowa State has a 70.4% chance to come out on top.

West Virginia and Iowa State are scheduled to kickoff at 2 p.m. EST on ESPN+/Big 12 NOW.

