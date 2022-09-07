Skip to main content

What the ESPN FPI Says About WVU's Chances vs Kansas

West Virginia is expected to get their first win of the season this Saturday.

It was a heartbreaking loss for West Virginia in the season opener as they fell to Pitt 38-31 in the first Backyard Brawl since 2011. As hard as it may be to bury that game in the past, the Mountaineers must do exactly that in order to get back on track against Kansas this Saturday.

The Jayhawks are still expected to be a bottom dweller in the Big 12, but this is a much improved Kansas team under second-year head coach Lance Leipold. If West Virginia isn't careful, they could easily slip up and lose this game getting off to the worst start imaginable. 

According to the ESPN FPI, the Mountaineers have an 82.8% chance of winning while Kansas has just a 17.2% chance.

Although picking yourself up off the mat is easier said than done, I fully expect West Virginia to win this game so I would have this north of 95%. It might be a close game, but I don't see a win ever being in doubt. 

West Virginia and Kansas are set to kick off at 6 p.m. EST and will be televised on ESPN+.

