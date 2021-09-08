What the ESPN FPI Says About WVU's Chances vs Long Island

The Mountaineers appear to be in a great position to pick up their first win of the season.

West Virginia is coming off of a disappointing 30-24 loss against the Maryland Terrapins in which the Mountaineers turned the ball over four times. Neal Brown was not pleased with his team's physicality and the lack of execution from QB Jarret Doege and the rest of the offense.

Thankfully for Brown, this week will be an opportunity to hit the reset button and clean things up before next week's contest against No. 19 Virginia Tech. West Virginia and Long Island will be meeting for the first time this Saturday. Indiana State was previously scheduled for this week but backed out, leaving WVU with very few options. WVU added Long Island to the 2021 schedule in September of 2019.

Last week, LIU fell 48-10 to Florida International.

According to the ESPN FPI, the Mountaineers have a 99.6% chance to win while Long Island has a 0.4% chance to win. There are many instances where I don't agree with the FPI but that's not the case this week. This game is a guaranteed win for West Virginia. The real question is by how much will they win?

