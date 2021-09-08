September 8, 2021
Sports Illustrated home
Sports Illustrated home
Sports Illustrated home
Area 304+FootballBasketballRecruitingSubscribeSI TIX
Search

What the ESPN FPI Says About WVU's Chances vs Long Island

The Mountaineers appear to be in a great position to pick up their first win of the season.
Author:
Publish date:

West Virginia is coming off of a disappointing 30-24 loss against the Maryland Terrapins in which the Mountaineers turned the ball over four times. Neal Brown was not pleased with his team's physicality and the lack of execution from QB Jarret Doege and the rest of the offense.

Thankfully for Brown, this week will be an opportunity to hit the reset button and clean things up before next week's contest against No. 19 Virginia Tech. West Virginia and Long Island will be meeting for the first time this Saturday. Indiana State was previously scheduled for this week but backed out, leaving WVU with very few options. WVU added Long Island to the 2021 schedule in September of 2019.

Last week, LIU fell 48-10 to Florida International.

According to the ESPN FPI, the Mountaineers have a 99.6% chance to win while Long Island has a 0.4% chance to win. There are many instances where I don't agree with the FPI but that's not the case this week. This game is a guaranteed win for West Virginia. The real question is by how much will they win?

You can follow us for future coverage by liking us on Facebook & following us Twitter:

Facebook - @WVUonSI

Twitter - @SI_WVU and Schuyler Callihan at @Callihan_.

USATSI_15079915_168388579_lowres
Football

What the ESPN FPI Says About WVU's Chances vs Long Island

USATSI_16687560_168388579_lowres
Football

AP Top 25 Rankings - Week 2

West Virginia Mountaineers quarterback Jarret Doege (2) is sacked by Maryland Terrapins linebacker Deshawn Holt (39) during the first quarter at Capital One Field at Maryland Stadium.
Football

Neal Brown Reviews Maryland

Sep 4, 2021; College Park, Maryland, USA; West Virginia Mountaineers running back Leddie Brown (4) runs for a touchdown during the second quarter against the Maryland Terrapins at Capital One Field at Maryland Stadium.
Football

Neal Brown Not Blind to WVU's Brutal Reality

USATSI_16685953_168388579_lowres
Football

Quick Hits: Brown's Message to Doege, Injury Update, Milum's Confidence + More

Tony Mathis
Football

Neal Brown Provides Injury Update on Tony Mathis, Mike O'Laughlin

USATSI_16686645_168388579_lowres
Big 12

Big 12 Power Rankings - Week 2

USATSI_16686854_168388579_lowres
Football

A Week to Clean Things Up for WVU