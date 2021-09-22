September 22, 2021
What the ESPN FPI Says About WVU's Chances vs Oklahoma

The Mountaineers are viewed as massive underdogs in this week's game.
Author:
Publish date:

West Virginia is looking for their first win over Oklahoma since joining the Big 12 Conference back in 2012. With the Sooners set to move on to the SEC in the near future, the window is narrowing for WVU to get that coveted win over OU.

Oklahoma has looked vulnerable so far this season with one score wins over Tulane and Nebraska. Aside from the blowout victory over Western Carolina, the Oklahoma offense hasn't really lived up to its billing. Unfortunately for WVU, this means that the Sooners are due for a game where they hang 600 yards of total offense and 50 points on the scoreboard. 

These two teams didn't play a year ago after the game was canceled twice due to rising cases of COVID-19 in each program. Despite the Sooners getting off to somewhat of a slow start, nothing in the past has shown that the Mountaineers have enough to take them down, especially on the road. 

Jarret Doege is going to have to play an almost perfect game, while the defense is going to have to manage to force a couple of turnovers - something they haven't done much of this season. Should the Mountaineers come out with the win, they will immediately be viewed as contenders in the Big 12 Conference and would almost certainly jump into the top 25 rankings.

According to the ESPN FPI, West Virginia has a 10% chance of defeating Oklahoma. 

The Mountaineers and Sooners are set to kick things off at 7:30 p.m. EST on ABC.

