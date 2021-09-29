What the ESPN FPI Says About WVU's Chances vs Texas Tech

The West Virginia Mountaineers (2-2, 0-1) return home to Milan Puskar Stadium this Saturday to host the Texas Tech Red Raiders (3-1, 0-1) for homecoming.

WVU did a phenomenal job of containing the Oklahoma offense a week ago only giving up 16 points and 313 yards of total offense. However, the Mountaineers' lack of 2nd half scoring and explosive plays continues to plague this team. West Virginia isn't getting enough out of starting quarterback Jarret Doege which is why head coach Neal Brown has reverted to somewhat of a two-quarterback system that includes redshirt freshman Garrett Greene.

Although the Mountaineers haven't been playing at a high level offensively, Texas Tech will have their hands full. Last week, the Red Raiders gave up 70 points to Texas. They allowed Casey Thompson to throw for 303 yards and five touchdowns while RB Bijan Robinson rushed for 137 yards on 18 carries (7.6 yards/carry). If there was ever a week where the Mountaineers wanted to take a big step offensively, this is the week to do it.

According to the ESPN FPI, the Mountaineers have a 72.6% chance to defeat the Red Raiders. Texas Tech is only given a 27.4% chance to win.

West Virginia and Texas Tech are set to kickoff at 3:30 p.m. on ESPN2.

