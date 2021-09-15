What the ESPN FPI Says About WVU's Chances vs Virginia Tech

Game three is a big one for West Virginia but even a bigger one for head coach Neal Brown. If the Mountaineers lose this one, the fanbase may start to turn on the third year head coach. Losing the game to Maryland the way they did was unacceptable and following that up by losing to Virginia Tech two weeks later will have fans wavering their trust of the climb.

The Hokies kicked off their season in fashion by knocking off No. 10 North Carolina in a game where they forced quarterback Sam Howell into throwing three interceptions - something he had never done in his career.

Virginia Tech has since skyrocketed up into the top 25 and are currently ranked 15th in the country. The Hokies have won seven of the past ten meetings against the Mountaineers despite WVU holding a 28-23-1 advantage in the all-time series.

According to the ESPN FPI, Virginia Tech has a 57.5% chance to win the game while West Virginia has a 42.5% chance. I don't believe West Virginia should be the favorite coming into this game but I think it's closer to a coin flip. I'm a little surprised WVU isn't getting at least a 48-49% chance here at home against the Hokies.

Kickoff is set for 1 p.m. on FS1.

