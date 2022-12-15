What WVU's WR Room Looks Like Following Prather's Decision to Transfer

The West Virginia wide receiver room will look vastly different next season as Bryce Ford-Wheaton and Sam James have entered the 2023 NFL Draft, while Reese Smith and Kaden Prather have entered the NCAA transfer portal. Losing multiple receivers is never ideal, but these four were the top four receivers in 2022 based off of production.

West Virginia will have to replace 179 receptions, 2,126 yards, and 17 touchdowns from that room. That's 70% of the receptions, 77% of the receiving yards, and 85% of the receiving touchdowns. To say the least, that's a ton of production that WVU is losing.

With those four set to move on, this leaves West Virginia with just five scholarship receivers on the roster at the moment, two of which are former walk-ons; Graeson Malashevich and Preston Fox. So, how will the Mountaineers go about replacing their top four receivers? It'll be a mix of transfers, incoming freshmen, and of course, those that are on the roster right now.

Speaking of those currently on the roster, let's go ahead and take a look at what is left of the WVU receiver room along with the incoming freshmen.

Returners

Jeremiah Aaron (So.)

Aaron caught 49 passes for 911 yards in his last year at Navarro College, but saw limited action in his first season at WVU. He caught 12 passes for 124 yards and a touchdown. In my opinion, I thought Aaron could have been utilized a little more, especially toward the end of the season. He's without a doubt the fastest receiver in the room and could be the Mountaineers' go-to target next year when they need to get yardage after the catch.

Cortez Braham Jr. (Sr.)

Neal Brown talked about how good Braham's hands are and we saw that in flashes. With Bryce Ford-Wheaton starting in front of him at the 'X', there were few opportunities for Braham to get on the field. Assuming the Mountaineers don't make a huge splash in the transfer portal that would be considered a "plug and play" 'X' receiver, Braham should be in the starting lineup, along with Aaron.

Jarel Williams (r-Fr.)

Williams appeared in just one game this season, so he will use this past season as a redshirt year. At 6'2", 198 lbs, Williams is physically ready to make a big impact in the WVU offense. He is a big-time vertical threat that routinely comes down with contested catches downfield. In his senior year of high school, he averaged nearly 20 yards per catch.

Preston Fox (r-So.)

He may not be be the biggest, fastest, or most athletic receiver but Preston Fox catches everything thrown his way. He made some incredible catches in the spring game last year and pulled down a nice 26-yard catch against Towson that went for a touchdown. He is likely to be toward the bottom of the depth chart, but he will get some run in spots.

Graeson Malashevich (r-Jr.)

Malashevich has been a special teams ace for West Virginia throughout his career. I'm not sure the coaching staff will want him to be heavily involved in the offense when they will have plenty of other options. This will allow Malashevich to play on every special teams unit the team needs him to be on.

Incoming freshmen

Rodney Gallagher III

Deemed the crown jewel of the Mountaineers' 2023 recruiting class, Rodney Gallagher may be asked to play significant playing time as a true freshman. That may have been the case regardless of the four departures from the receiver room, given how explosive of a talent he is.

Tory Johnson Jr.

A long, lanky receiver standing in at 6'4", 200 lbs, Johnson is a very intriguing prospect. I'm not exactly sure where the coaching staff is going to play him, but he has the ability to play both inside and out. It's been a while since West Virginia has had a big target to work the middle, so maybe that's where he lands. Heck, he could be a Swiss Army Knife of sorts, too.

Elijah Caldwell

Talk about a kid that can go get the ball and make plays. That's something WVU has needed at receiver seemingly since Neal Brown arrived in 2019. Caldwell is that dude. Now, it may take some time until he emerges as a top threat in the offense, but don't be surprised to see him sprinkled in here and there early. Good hands, good body control, and can finish through contact.

Traylon Ray

Ray sees the field really well. Knows how to set up blocks on the perimeter and downfield after securing the catch. Has big playmaking ability, but can really carve defenses up in the short and intermediate passing game.

You can follow us for future coverage by liking us on Facebook & following us on Twitter:

Facebook - @MountaineersNow

Twitter - @MountaineersNow and Schuyler Callihan at @Callihan_.