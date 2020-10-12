When Could WVU Enter the AP Top 25?

Heading into the 2020 season, not many folks had West Virginia as a team that could be in the mix for the Big 12 title and although we are only two games into league play, the Mountaineers look like they just might have a shot to be in the conversation. A lot of folks also didn't foresee both Texas and Oklahoma having two losses in conference play this early, but here we are - the craziness of 2020 continues.

Speaking of craziness, the AP Top 25 has continued to release new rankings each and every week like always despite only 76 FBS schools currently playing football. Interestingly enough, there are seven teams within the top 25 that have yet to play a single game (No. 6 Ohio State, No. 9 Penn State, No. 12 Oregon, No. 16 Wisconsin, No. 19 Michigan, No. 24 Minnesota, No. 25 USC). To many, including myself, this makes absolutely no sense. How can you have teams in the rankings that haven't played a game, but have teams that have played as many as four games not be included in the top 25? I could go on for days about this problem and the issue I have with preseason rankings but that's not what we're here for.

I've had a number of people ask: When could West Virginia crack the top 25? Well if you look at the votes right now, the Mountaineers would technically be ranked 36th as they are receiving 25 votes. Marshall (105), North Carolina State (86), Oklahoma (71), Tulsa (61), UCF (57), Boston College (42), Coastal Carolina (37), UAB (29), Utah (29), and Iowa (28) are all receiving more votes.

The Mountaineers play host to Kansas this Saturday and even if they win 87-0, it's not going to propel them into the top 25. A win over the Jayhawks may not even give you a boost in votes. However, going on the road the following week and beating Texas Tech should help some. Then again, still probably not enough to get you ranked. Now, defeating Kansas State at home on Halloween? Yeah, that'll be the one that gets you in. Kansas State went on the road and beat Oklahoma and then followed that up by defeating Texas Tech and then TCU on the road.

A lot has to happen for the Mountaineers to get ranked. Other teams ahead of West Virginia are going to have to drop some games, which they will, but do the AP voters continue to leave the teams who haven't played yet in there? Is a 5-1 West Virginia with wins over Eastern Kentucky, Baylor, Kansas, Texas Tech, and Kansas State viewed higher than a 0-0 USC or Minnesota? That's the big question.

If the Mountaineers find ways to keep winning, the voters will have no choice but to put them in the top 25.

