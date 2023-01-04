Skip to main content

Where is Vic Koenning Now?

The former Mountaineer defensive coordinator is back in college football.

Vic Koenning spent just one year as the West Virginia defensive coordinator before he and the program agreed to part ways following allegations of player mistreatment.

In a press release by the university, Koenning was apologetic and wished the program success in the future.

"I remain apologetic to anyone who perceived something I said or did as hurtful. That was never my intent. I wish to thank all the current and former players, coaches, and colleagues – of all different ethnicities and backgrounds – whose support and encouragement have been invaluable to me and my family. I am relieved the process is over but will be forever changed by the experience. Personally, I'd love to get back to coaching our guys, but I know that doing so would create additional scrutiny and lingering distractions for our program. Taking all this into consideration, we have come to this mutual decision to separate. I will always be grateful for the relationships formed with so many players, coaches, and WVU supporters. I am not done coaching. I remain passionate about leading young men and look forward to the next coaching chapter in my life. I wish nothing but the best for all Mountaineers."

The change allowed for Jordan Lesley to be promoted to the defensive coordinator role, who for the 2020 and 2021 seasons had one of the top defenses in the Big 12 and in the country. The Mountaineers were riddled with injuries and players transferring out which led to quite the step back in 2022. That said, you can't just write off what Lesley did in his first two years in the role. 

As for Koenning, well, he returned to the high school ranks to become the defensive coordinator at Gulf Shores High School in Alabama for the 2021 season. He didn't stay there long, though, as he made his way back to college football this past season as the defensive coordinator for Louisiana-Monroe. 

Under his leadership, the Warhawks finished 110th in total defense (427 ypg), 78th in pass defense (232.7 ypg), 115th in rush defense (195.1 ypg), and 122nd in scoring defense (34.4 ppg).

