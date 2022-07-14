Where WVU Ranks in Heartland College Sports' Big 12 Preseason Poll

The West Virginia Mountaineers have low expectations heading into the 2022 college football season despite the huge addition of former five-star quarterback, JT Daniels.

Last week, the Big 12 released the preseason poll which slotted the Mountaineers to finish 8th, ahead of only Texas Tech and Kansas. Several other outlets have WVU near the bottom of the league, including our friends at Heartland College Sports.

1. Oklahoma

2. Baylor

3. Oklahoma State

4. Kansas State

5. Texas

6. Iowa State

7. West Virginia

8. TCU

9. Texas Tech

10. Kansas

Derek Duke of Heartland explains why the Mountaineers are sitting in the back half of the preseason poll.

"I have some concerns on the defensive side of the ball as they will have trouble replacing a few guys (Akheem Mesidor, Daryl Porter, etc.). On the other side, how will JT Daniels look and can he stay healthy? However, they are a dark horse along with Kansas State, in my opinion. I love the offense WVU has around Daniels but his durability is a big question mark."

