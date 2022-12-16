Who Could Be West Virginia's Next Offensive Coordinator?

Graham Harrell is set to leave West Virginia to become the next offensive coordinator at Purdue under new head coach, Ryan Walters. Harrell spent just one season in Morgantown where the offense finished 60th in the nation in total yards per game (399.1) and 53rd in scoring (30.6 ppg).

So, with Harrell now out, who will be the next play-caller at WVU? Here are my initial thoughts on some names that could be in the mix.

Neal Brown - WVU head coach

Yes. Neal Brown could possibly return to calling the plays in a year where he is fighting for his job. His time in Morgantown is not guaranteed beyond the 2023 season and he may feel more comfortable calling the shots in this situation. Is it the most ideal scenario? No.

Chad Scott - WVU running backs coach

Scott has been with Neal Brown for years. 12 years to be exact. Troy (2007-09), Texas Tech (2010-12), Kentucky (2013-14), and West Virginia (2019-present). This would be rewarding for Scott to be promoted to the OC position, especially for what he has done with the running back room and the job he has done on the recruiting trail. It didn't matter if it was Tony Mathis, CJ Donaldson, Justin Johnson Jr., or Jaylen Anderson. Scott had his backs ready to play, and every single one of them showed they could be a starter at this level. The one knock on Scott is that he doesn't have play-calling experience at the collegiate level, so this would likely mean Neal Brown would either take over the play-calling duties or assist Scott to some extent.

Sean Reagan - WVU tight ends coach

Like Scott, Reagan has spent several years coaching alongside Neal Brown and has served as a co-offensive coordinator under him while at Troy in 2018. Reagan didn't have complete control of the offense as he, Matt Moore, and Neal Brown all had a hand in it, meaning he too, has zero college experience calling plays full-time. He does, however, have play-calling experience albeit at the high school level; Chestatee HS (GA) 2004-05 and Monroe Area HS (GA) 2006-07). Considering Graham Harrell took over coaching the quarterbacks this past season and that's a position they need to fill, Reagan may be more of a candidate to return to that role, a group he was in charge of at WVU from 2019-21.

Clint Trickett - Marshall offensive coordinator/quarterbacks coach

Fans have been wanting to see the return of Trickett ever since he first stepped foot in the coaching industry back in 2015. He now has eight years of coaching experience under his belt and oh yeah, his brother, Travis, can probably put in a good word for him. Travis was on Neal Brown's staff at West Virginia from 2019-21 before taking the offensive coordinator job at South Florida. In his first season as the OC at Marshall, he put an emphasis on running the football as Khalan Laborn rushed for 1,423 yards and 16 touchdowns. As a team, the Thundering Herd ran for 2,467 yards on the season. Given the loaded running back room in Morgantown, it would make sense to have a coach that is willing to commit to the ground game.

Mark Whipple - Nebraska offensive coordinator

Whipple and Brown have a relationship that dates back to Neal's playing days at UMass from 2001-02. Whipple was the head coach of the Minutemen and once Brown graduated, he gave him his first "coaching" job as a grad assistant. The two haven't coached together since 2003 but that doesn't matter. Whipple has years of experience calling plays and even had a few stints in the NFL with the Steelers, Eagles, and Browns. Matt Rhule brought in Marcus Satterfield to be Nebraska's next offensive coordinator, meaning Whipple is probably looking for a job.

Seth Littrell - Former North Texas head coach

Littrell was recently fired at North Texas after seven years on the job but is very well-respected in the coaching industry for his offensive success. Littrell is widely known as another Air Raid guy but his offenses at North Texas wouldn't necessarily stick to that identity. He worked a balanced offense that would at times lean on the run game. He had two 1,000-yard rushers during his time at UNT and three others that finished in the 900s. Plus, having that experience as a head coach could help Neal Brown truly sit back and take on a CEO role. The big question is, what is Littrell's relationship like with new WVU AD Wren Baker?

Tommy Mainord - North Texas co-offensive coordinator/wide receivers coach

Mainord and Brown have some history working together as well. They both were on Tommy Tuberville's Texas Tech staff from 2010-12 and then at Kentucky from 2013-14. Mainord has done an excellent job with the offense at North Texas averaging over 30 points per game in each of the last three seasons and has coached C-USA Player of the Year QB Mason Fine and WR Jaelon Darden who was named the C-USA MVP in 2020 after catching 74 passes for 1,190 yards and 19 touchdowns.

You can follow us for future coverage by liking us on Facebook & following us on Twitter:

Facebook - @MountaineersNow

Twitter - @MountaineersNow and Schuyler Callihan at @Callihan_.