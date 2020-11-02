SI.com
MountaineerMaven
Who is Casey Legg?

Schuyler Callihan

This past Saturday, West Virginia's No. 1 kicker Evan Staley left the game following an injury that he suffered on kickoff coverage vs Kansas State and did not return. Staley shared an update with the fans on Twitter Sunday morning announcing that he will be forced to miss the remainder of the season and will undergo surgery.

In his place, Charleston, WV native Casey Legg did a nice job filling in going 2/2 on field goal attempts with a long of 45 yards and 4/4 on extra point attempts. 

So with Staley out for the rest of the season, we take a look at West Virginia's new kicker, Casey Legg.

During his true freshman season in 2018, Legg made his collegiate debut in a blowout win over Baylor with a 53-yard kickoff. That was his only action of the year, but did go on to earn Academic All-Big 12 Rookie Team honors. As a redshirt freshman in 2019, Legg knocked in two of his four field goal opportunities and had four touchbacks on 21 kickoffs while averaging 56.2 yards per kick in just five games. Hitting the 45-yard field goal this past weekend vs Kansas State may have surprised some folks, but it's not the first time he's hit one from long range against the Wildcats. Last year out in Manhattan, Legg connected from 51 yards in the 4th quarter to cut the lead to three. Three minutes later, Jarret Doege hit Bryce Ford-Wheaton for what would be the game-winning touchdown. So if one thing is for certain, we know Legg has the leg. 

Most football kickers have a soccer background and that's no different with Legg. As a matter of fact, he was a team captain on the West Virginia Futbol Club that won a state championship in 2017. Not only can he kick, but he is a terrific athlete. If you ever glance at the gameday program, you probably think he would make a good basketball player being that he's 6'4", 220+ lbs. In addition to being a team captain in soccer, he was also a team captain for the basketball team at Cross Lanes Christian High School. 

Despite Staley being out, the Mountaineers may end up being alright with Legg taking over the field goal duties.

