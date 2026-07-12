Who Wins WVU's Biggest Position Battles? Our Fall Camp Predictions

Fall camp will be getting underway in Morgantown in a little over two weeks, which will also mark the start of a number of position battles. There are several battles across the board for backup spots, too, but today, we are focusing on the starting jobs.

Six battles in particular have my full attention.

Tight End: Ryan Ward, Josh Sapp, Cam Ball

WVU Athletics Communications

Projected winner: Ryan Ward

I almost didn't include this because it's not really a battle, as all three guys are expected to have a role. That being said, perhaps one of these dudes will separate during camp and show they are deserving of a bulk of the in-game reps. Ward is the "vet" in the system, Sapp has shown some flashes, and Ball has been one of the more underrated pickups by WVU. Again, regardless of who "wins" the starting job, don't read too much into it. You will see all three.

Center: Wes King, Landen Livingston, Cam Griffin

West Virginia University offensive lineman Landon Livingston | Christopher Hall – West Virginia on SI

Projected winner: Wes King

The Wyoming transfer appears to now be the favorite to win this job, but don't count out Jacksonville State transfer Cam Griffin either. All three of these guys are capable of starting, which is a great problem for Rick Trickett to have. Last year, the Mountaineers had one playable center. Quite the difference one offseason makes.

Defensive Tackle: KJ Henson, Corey McIntyre Jr.

West Virginia University defensive lineman Corey McIntyre Jr | Christopher Hall – West Virginia on SI

Projected winner: Corey McIntyre Jr.

Another battle that won't feature a clear No. 1, in my opinion. Both of these guys will be rotated into the game, but I'm going to give the slight edge to McIntyre early on, who has a year under his belt in the system. Health has been a big problem for him early in his career, but when he's been on the field, he's shown he's capable of being a quality defender.

MIKE Linebacker: Ben Cutter, Tyler Stolsky

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Projected winner: Ben Cutter

To get the right combo on the field, I wouldn't be surprised in the slightest if Cutter sees more time at the WILL and some of the guys there (we'll get to that in a second) see time at the MIKE. They will cross-train everyone in the linebacker room, as they should, giving them more flexibility. With these two specifically, I think it's a lot closer than most believe. Stolsky is a little bigger and is better against the run than Cutter; however, No. 15 is who I'm leaning toward.

WILL Linebacker: Malachi Hood, Cam Torbor

West Virginia University linebacker Cam Torbor | Christopher Hall - West Virginia on SI

Projected winner: Cam Torbor

It seems like there is always one surprise on the Week 1 depth chart, and if there were to be one, this is where I think it will be, so let's roll with it. Torbor is big, physical, and quick. I said when he first signed that he had the look of a multi-year starter. I wasn't sure if it would happen this early, but the redshirt freshman has had a strong offseason, giving himself a chance to win this job. Regardless, Illinois transfer Malachi Hood will see a ton of playing time.

Corner: Nick Taylor, ChaMarryus Bomar, Keyshawn Robinson, Da'Mun Allen

West Virginia University defensive back Nick Taylor | Christopher Hall – West Virginia on SI

Projected winner: Nick Taylor

In my opinion, this is the biggest question mark on the entire roster. The Mountaineers have to find an answer opposite to Chams Diagne. Nick Taylor is moving down from safety and appears to be the favorite to land the job, but I'm not super confident he sticks. I think we will ultimately see a rotation of guys there before they finally settle on someone, and who knows? It may be Taylor in that scenario, too.