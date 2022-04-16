Skip to main content

Will Grier Set to Attend WVU Gold-Blue Spring Game

A WVU legend will be in the house next Saturday.

Former West Virginia quarterback Will Grier will be coming to Morgantown next weekend for this year's Gold-Blue spring game which is set for Saturday, April 23rd, at 1 p.m. EST.

In just two years at WVU, Grier became one of the most prolific passers in school history throwing for 7,354 yards and 71 touchdowns to just 20 interceptions. In the 2019 NFL Draft, he was selected in the third round by the Carolina Panthers where he spent the first two years of his career. After getting cut in 2021, Grier quickly latched on with the Dallas Cowboys and served as the team's third string quarterback behind Dak Prescott and Cooper Rush. 

Spring game tickets are available in advance for $10 each and now can be purchased online at WVUGAME.com or by calling 1-800-WVU GAME. WVU students will be admitted free through the normal student ticketing process later in April at WVUGAME.com/students.

