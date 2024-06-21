Will Pat McAfee Be a Part of ESPN's College GameDay in 2024?
One of the most energetic and entertaining voices in all of college football, Pat McAfee, may not be as visible on Saturday mornings this fall.
According to Andrew Marchand of The Athletic, the former West Virginia punter/kicker is not under contract with ESPN's College GameDay for the 2024 season as of today.
"With the start of the season a little more than two months away, Pat McAfee remains unsigned with ESPN’s “College GameDay,” sources briefed on McAfee’s contract talks told The Athletic.
"McAfee, the 37-year-old talk show host, wrestling analyst and firebrand, said late last year that he would return to the program, but a deal to make that official is still not completed. McAfee has a separate contract that allows ESPN to license his daily “The Pat McAfee Show” on its network and YouTube."
McAfee breathed new life into the show and did a terrific job of keeping the crowd engaged throughout the entirety of the show on a weekly basis. His style may not be appealing to folks who like more traditional analysis, but he's become very successful with his unique approach to TV. He's himself when he's on set and doesn't try to hide his passion for the game of football or his job which is to get fans fired up to watch their team play.
