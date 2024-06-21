WVU's ESPN FPI Ranking, Projected Win Total, Chances to Win Big 12 + More
What can we expect from the West Virginia Mountaineers in 2024? Can they contend for a Big 12 title, playoff berth, or perhaps a spot in the national championship? The ESPN FPI has full projections for every FBS team. Today, we take a look at each for WVU.
ESPN FPI Ranking: 35
Personally, I think this is a top 25 team. The computers for whatever reason don't seem to understand how much talent WVU brings back, including one of the best dual threat quarterbacks in the country in Garrett Greene. At worst, the Mountaineers should be in the 25-28 range. This is a little too low, but I've seen worse rankings for WVU in previous years.
Projected Record: 6.3-5.8
On paper, the schedule does appear to be a bit more challenging than it was in 2023. That being said, most of West Virginia's toughest games are at home. Seven home games plus two quick trips to Cincinnati and Pitt make for a path to seven wins at bare minimum.
Chances of Becoming Bowl Eligible: 64.1%
Reaching a bowl should be no sweat for WVU. They should have their postseason ticket punched by mid-October. This, in my opinion, is the one that makes the least sense to me. How in the world does a team go from nine wins to five or fewer when they have as much returning talent as they do? The computers need to show their work on this one.
Chances of Winning Big 12: 5%
Winning the Big 12 was a far-fetched hope in previous years. Now, it's a somewhat realistic goal. Should it be higher than five percent? Meh, maybe. Utah, Oklahoma State, Kansas, and Kansas State are heavy favorites and may be better positioned with their schedule. Plus, can folks really expect Neal Brown to coach his team to a 7-2 or better record in Big 12 play? That's a tough ask with the conference slate they have.
Chances of Making CFP: 6.4%
Win the Big 12 and you're in. Make it to the Big 12 title game and you've got a shot, depending on overall record of course.
Chances of Winning National Championship: 0.1%
Getting to the CFP is one thing, but winning it is very unlikely. This is the one stat I actually agree with. Until West Virginia has established stars all over its roster, odds to win it all are going to be slim to none.
