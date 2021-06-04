WVU Announces Homecoming and Mountaineer Week Games

The West Virginia University Athletic Department announces the 2021 Homecoming and Mountaineer Week football games

The West Virginia University Athletics Communications Department released the athletic departments designation for the 2021 Homecoming and Mountaineer Week games.

The Texas Longhorns will get the honor of traveling to Morgantown for WVU Homecoming on Saturday October 2nd and Texas Tech will be in town November 6th for Mountaineer week.

Gold Rush, Stripe the Stadium and True Blue games will be announced at a later time.

