BREAKING: WVU CB Jackie Matthews Enters Transfer Portal

Sunday afternoon, West Virginia cornerback Jackie Matthews announced on Twitter that he will enter the transfer portal after spending two years in the program.

In 13 games this season, Matthews tallied 44 tackles, two pass breakups, one sack, and one interception.

