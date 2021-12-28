WVU Celebrity Guest Picks for Guaranteed Rate Bowl

As we do each and every year, we gather predictions from former Mountaineers alongside our friends Brandon and Jeremy Phoenix of the Raspy Voice Kids podcast for West Virginia's bowl game.

Check out this year's participants below.

Steve Slaton (WVU RB 2005-07)

"20-10, WVU. Tony Mathis is going to have a big game carrying the load at running back. It'll be a low-scoring first half, but it'll be the 2nd half where the Mountaineers find their footing."

Terrell Chestnut (WVU CB 2011-15)

"My score prediction is 31-24 WVU. In order for us to win this game, we have to control the line of scrimmage on both sides of the ball. We need to stop the run and make Minnesota one dimensional. Offensively, we have to establish a run game, capitalize on every possession that we get and finish drives in the red zone! The most important thing is for them is to have fun and play for one another! Go Eers!"

Darrien Howard (WVU DL 2013-16)

"I think it's going to be a tight one but we are going to take it 24-21. I need two sacks from my boy Dante Stills, no exceptions."

Eugene Napoleon (WVU RB 1987-89)

"I believe the Mountaineers will win the Guaranteed Rate Bowl. Minnesota is a well-coached team and had a great season. It will be a good game but I'm going with West Virginia 28-24."

Brandon Phoenix (Host of Raspy Voice Kids Podcast)



"West Virginia 24, Minnesota 21."

Jeremy Phoenix (Co-Host of Raspy Voice Kids Podcast)

"Since Brandon stole my score, I'll say 27-23, WVU. Neal captures two bowl games in a row. Bryce Ford-Wheaton will be named the game MVP with eight catches for 121 yards and a touchdown."

