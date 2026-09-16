WVU Considered Beau Pribula — Now It Has to Figure Out How to Stop Him

Beau Pribula is a name you've probably heard a time or two, even as a West Virginia fan. Not only did he get rotated into the game in Penn State's two games against the Mountaineers in 2023 and 2024, but he was also someone the previous coaching staff recruited heavily out of high school.

As a matter of fact, this coaching staff did too, and defensive coordinator Zac Alley briefly mentioned that in his evaluation of Virginia's QB1.

“He’s a really good runner. He can get out on the perimeter. He throws the ball well. There’s like a misdemeanor that they don’t throw the ball. Like, I wouldn’t throw the ball if I didn’t have to either. And in neither of their first two games they didn’t have to, so it doesn’t really matter," Alley said. "I think he’s got a great arm. I think he’s a good decision-maker. I mean, we looked at him in the portal when he came out to fit us here too, so I have a lot of respect for him."

Aug 29, 2026; Charlottesville, Virginia, USA; Virginia Cavaliers quarterback Beau Pribula (7) exits the field following the game against the North Carolina State Wolfpack at Scott Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Greg Atkins-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

He's not kidding when it comes to the Cavaliers not wanting to throw the ball. Just like West Virginia, UVA has been very run-heavy in its first two games, which has limited Pribula to just 25 pass attempts. If their offense is humming and doing what they want, they will keep it on the ground, including with him calling his own number.

In his first season as a full-time starter a year ago at Missouri, Pribula completed 67% of his passes but tossed nine interceptions to just 11 touchdowns. According to PFF, he had eight big-time throws compared to 12 turnover-worthy plays.

The key in this game is to keep him in the pocket, even when he tries to run, and funnel him back inside to the teeth of the defense. If you allow him to bounce it wide and reach the perimeter, that's when things can become problematic. In their lopsided victory over NC State, Pribula had four carries of 10+ yards, had three designed runs of 15+ yards, and forced two missed tackles.

"You got to account for all 11," said WVU head coach Rich Rodriguez. "They're going to play with all 11 with him, and he's a big, physical runner. He's got experience, so I don't know if you're going to trick him or anything like that. I think part of the biggest key, maybe, in simple terms, is just getting off blocks, and you've got to be able to tackle. Schematically, too much is made out of that. Defensively, when you're really good, you're in position, but you're getting off blocks and getting people down on the ground, and that's going to be key to tackling him."