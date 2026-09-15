Quick Hits: JaCorey Thomas Update, Secondary Evaluation, Challenge UVA Presents + More

West Virginia head football coach Rich Rodriguez met with the media on Tuesday afternoon to discuss this week's matchup with No. 25 Virginia, as well as his thoughts on a few of his team's position groups.

Here are the highlights from Tuesday's presser.

Evaluation of the offensive line

"Sometimes I have to remind myself that this is a lot of new starters up front. Nick Krahe is the only returning guy that's starting, and he's at a different position. But I think they've played pretty well for the most part. It's a hard-working group. I thought before the season we might have 10, maybe 11 guys we'd feel comfortable with, and after two games I think we're getting closer to having 10, 11 guys we're comfortable with at any time to play during the game.

Biggest challenge Virginia's defense presents

"They don't make any mistakes. I saw a quote from (Norfolk State head coach) Michael Vick, and he said, 'They make you earn every blade of grass that you get with how disciplined they are.' And they are. They're very well-coached. They'll be in the right spot where they are supposed to be. Very rarely do you see something bust out for a big play because they're a pretty experienced group that knows how to play."

Thoughts on Virginia QB Beau Pribula

"You got to account for all 11. They're going to play with all 11 with him, and he's a big, physical runner. He's got experience, so I don't know if you're going to trick him or anything like that. I think part of the biggest key, maybe, in simple terms, is just getting off blocks, and you've got to be able to tackle. Schematically, too much is made out of that. Defensively, when you're really good, you're in position, but you're getting off blocks and getting people down on the ground, and that's going to be key to tackling him."

Any update on Georgia DB transfer JaCorey Thomas

"I think his hearing has been moved to Thursday. The venue has been changed to Indiana. I think it was going to be somewhere in another state, so supposedly we may know something about him on Thursday."

Update on RB Chris Talley

"Talley is still out. He may be back in a week, maybe two weeks, before he's ready to go."

Thoughts on the secondary

"It's been okay. It's not been like, 'Oh my gosh, the secondary is not doing well.' Some of the big plays we've given up were containment issues or something like that, but it hasn't been that bad. My expectations are always going to be high, and our defense did have a shutout; it's just I didn't think we played as well against that team as I think we're capable of."