WVU DB Andrew Powdrell Informed Staff He Plans to Return in 2027
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Roster retention is going to be key for West Virginia this offseason if they want to take the next step and be a Big 12 contender next fall. While all of the attention is on the offensive side of the ball, and rightfully so, there are still a few building blocks on the defense that can play winning football and help things improve next season.
Defensive back Andrew Powdrell has already informed the coaching staff that he would like to return to the Mountaineers for his fifth and final year of eligibility.
“I feel like they’ve shown me a lot of love and support throughout this time, and I feel like they put their trust in me as far as moving me in different spots, seeing how I can help the team and just be the best player I can be," Powdrell said. "Coach Rich Rod pushes us; he’s not going to let us slack at any moment, and ultimately I think it’s going to bring out the best in me to be a great football player.”
A versatile piece for the Mountaineers secondary
Powdrell has played all over the place in the first nine games of the season. When he came to Morgantown, the plan initially was for him to back up Geimere Latimer at the nickel/sam position.
They quickly realized that he was too talented to be standing on the sideline and needed his speed on the field, so they moved him to free safety. That's where he began the season, and he looked a little out of sorts, so they moved him down to corner, a position he had played at his previous schools, Montana State and UNLV, and he has looked way more comfortable, playing his best ball of the season.
I wouldn't treat Pro Football Focus grades as the evaluation bible by any means, but they do line up with what we've seen from him in recent weeks. Is it still high-level football? Not quite, but it's hard to grade out that well when the defense as a whole has a bunch of issues.
Powdrell could move positions again depending on what the Mountaineers are able to land out of the transfer portal this offseason, but I think ideally he's your third corner next year and one that you can trust to play 25+ snaps a game.
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Schuyler Callihan is the publisher of West Virginia On SI and has been a trusted source covering the Mountaineers since 2016. He is the host of Between The Eers, The Walk Thru Game Day Show, and In the Gun Podcast. The Wheeling, WV native moved to Charlotte, North Carolina in 2020 to cover the Charlotte Hornets and Carolina Panthers.Follow Callihan_