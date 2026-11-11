WVU DB Andrew Powdrell Informed Staff He Plans to Return in 2027

Roster retention is going to be key for West Virginia this offseason if they want to take the next step and be a Big 12 contender next fall. While all of the attention is on the offensive side of the ball, and rightfully so, there are still a few building blocks on the defense that can play winning football and help things improve next season.

Defensive back Andrew Powdrell has already informed the coaching staff that he would like to return to the Mountaineers for his fifth and final year of eligibility.

“I feel like they’ve shown me a lot of love and support throughout this time, and I feel like they put their trust in me as far as moving me in different spots, seeing how I can help the team and just be the best player I can be," Powdrell said. "Coach Rich Rod pushes us; he’s not going to let us slack at any moment, and ultimately I think it’s going to bring out the best in me to be a great football player.”

A versatile piece for the Mountaineers secondary

West Virginia University safety Andrew Powdrell | Christopher Hall - West Virginia on SI

WIN $2K IN TICKETS WIN $2K IN TICKETS GET READY TO COMPETE Georgia

Utah

Alabama

UCLA

Notre Dame

Texas

Miami (FL)

Tennessee

Indiana

BYU

Kentucky

Texas Tech PREREGISTER TO PLAY

Powdrell has played all over the place in the first nine games of the season. When he came to Morgantown, the plan initially was for him to back up Geimere Latimer at the nickel/sam position.

They quickly realized that he was too talented to be standing on the sideline and needed his speed on the field, so they moved him to free safety. That's where he began the season, and he looked a little out of sorts, so they moved him down to corner, a position he had played at his previous schools, Montana State and UNLV, and he has looked way more comfortable, playing his best ball of the season.

I wouldn't treat Pro Football Focus grades as the evaluation bible by any means, but they do line up with what we've seen from him in recent weeks. Is it still high-level football? Not quite, but it's hard to grade out that well when the defense as a whole has a bunch of issues.

PFF

Powdrell could move positions again depending on what the Mountaineers are able to land out of the transfer portal this offseason, but I think ideally he's your third corner next year and one that you can trust to play 25+ snaps a game.

Subscribe to our FREE Newsletter for the latest news and updates on the West Virginia Mountaineers