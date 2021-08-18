August 18, 2021
WVU Football Adds Future Opponent, Three-Game Series

The Mountaineer and Bobcats will be meeting in the future beginning in 2025.
PRESS RELEASE VIA WVU ATHLETICS COMMUNICATIONS

MORGANTOWN, W.Va. – West Virginia University Director of Athletics has announced that the Mountaineers have inked a three-game football series with Ohio University.

The first game will be played in Athens, Ohio, on Saturday, Sept. 6, 2025. The second and third games will be played in Morgantown, on Saturday, Sept. 18, 2027 and Saturday, Sept. 1, 2029.

West Virginia and Ohio have met 17 prior times on the gridiron with the Mountaineers holding a 13-4 series advantage over the Bobcats. The two teams last played in 2001 with WVU coming away with a 20-3 victory in Morgantown.

West Virginia opens its 2021 season at Maryland, on Sat., Sept. 4, at 3:30 p.m. The game will be televised on ESPN.

