REPORT: WVU Football Adds Two Future Opponents

The future schedules for West Virginia are beginning to take shape.

According to FBSchedules.com, West Virginia has filled in two openings on future schedules with the additions of UT-Martin and VMI.

West Virginia will host UT-Martin of the Ohio Valley Conference in 2026 and VMI of the Big South Conference in 2027. The report states that West Virginia will pay each school $500k for the game to be played.

There has been no official announcement made by the university as of Monday evening on any future games.

All future opponents for the Mountaineers are listed below.

2021

at Maryland (9/4)

Long Island (9/11)

Virginia Tech (9/18)

2022

at Pitt (9/3)

Towson (9/17)

at Virginia Tech (9/24)

2023

at Penn State (9/2)

Duquesne (9/9)

Pitt (9/16)

2024

Penn State (8/31)

Albany (9/7)

at Pitt (9/14)

2025

Robert Morris (8/30)

Pitt (9/13)

2026

Alabama (9/5)

UT-Martin (9/12)

at East Carolina (9/19)

2027

at Alabama (9/4)

VMI (9/11)

You can follow us for future coverage by clicking "Follow" on the page's top righthand corner. Also, be sure to like us on Facebook & Twitter:

Facebook - @WVUonSI

Twitter - @SI_WVU and Schuyler Callihan at @Callihan_.