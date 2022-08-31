Skip to main content

WVU Football Alums Give Score Predictions for 2022 Backyard Brawl

Hear from some of the former Mountaineers and their Backyard Brawl predictions.

We are officially one day away from kicking off the 2022 college football season with one of the best rivalries in the sport - the Backyard Brawl. In addition to making our own predictions for the game, I wanted to get the opinion of those who have actually played in the Brawl. Below, you'll find some predictions for Thursday's game from some former Mountaineers.

Kevin Koken (WVU center from 1985-88)

Wow. Tough call my friend. I am super excited to have the Brawl back and that's a win in itself! I really like what head coach Neal Brown and WVU is doing and how they're setting up to prove folks wrong. 27-31 is my point range for WVU. Pitt, no more than 24. Slow start for the defense but they figure it out mid 2nd half.

Prediction: West Virginia.

Steve Slaton (WVU running back from 2005-08)

We have the right motivation to keep our winning streak against Pitt alive. 

Prediction: West Virginia 21-14.

Rasheed Marshall (WVU quarterback from 2001-04)

With any opening game, I think special teams will be key. Given the fact that most coaches don’t like to go live in that phase of the game during camp, it’s had to get a great look. There’s obviously a lot of emotion that has gone and will go into playing this game. I think the team that can manage those emotions gains an edge early on.

Prediction: West Virginia 27-20.

Eugene Napoleon (WVU running back 1987-89)

West Virginia will go into Pittsburgh and beat them handily. Yes, I said it! We will walk into Pitt and out a smackdown on the Panthers. I'm fired up!

Prediction: West Virginia 35-24.

Scroll to Continue

Read More

Brandon Napoleon (WVU cornerback 2013-14)

It's a great day to be a Mountaineer wherever you may be! There's going to be juice in the atmosphere. I have JT Daniels throwing for 250+ and leading the Mountaineers to a victory. 

Prediction: West Virginia 42-35.

Calvin Phillips (WVU wide receiver 1985-88)

Prediction: West Virginia 28-14.

Brian Jozwiak (WVU offensive tackle 1982-85)

WVU....WIN.

Prediction: West Virginia.

Jimmy Gray (WVU running back 1988-91)

Prediction: West Virginia 28-26.

You can follow us for future coverage by liking us on Facebook & following us Twitter:

Facebook - @WVUonSI

Twitter - @SI_WVU and Schuyler Callihan at @Callihan_.

three preditions for the brawl (2)
Football

Score Predictions for West Virginia at Pitt

By Schuyler Callihan
Aug 26, 2022; Arlington, Texas, USA; Dallas Cowboys quarterback Will Grier (15) throws during the first quarter Seattle Seahawks at AT&T Stadium.
Football

REPORT: Grier Remains a Cowboy

By Christopher Hall
New York Jets tight end Trevon Wesco (47) catches a pass against the Atlanta Falcons in the second half at Mercedes-Benz Stadium.
Mountaineers in the Pros

Trevon Wesco Scooped up by the Bears

By Christopher Hall
USATSI_17295784_168388579_lowres
Football

Pitt Depth Chart vs West Virginia

By Schuyler Callihan
Nov 6, 2021; Tempe, Arizona, USA; USC Trojans quarterback Kedon Slovis (9) throws a pass against the Arizona State Sun Devils in the first half at Sun Devil Stadium.
Football

Pitt QB Kedon Slovis Says '%$&# West Virginia'

By Christopher Hall
Oct 30, 2021; Los Angeles, California, USA; Southern California Trojans quarterback Kedon Slovis (9) drops back to pass against the Arizona Wildcats during the second half at United Airlines Field at Los Angeles Memorial Coliseum.
Football

Scouting Slovis: Harrell's Take on the Match-up

By Julia Mellett
Dec 4, 2021; Charlotte, NC, USA; Pittsburgh Panthers running back Israel Abanikanda (2) scores a touchdown as Wake Forest Demon Deacons linebacker DJ Taylor (46) and defensive back Traveon Redd (17) defend in the third quarter of the ACC championship game at Bank of America Stadium.
Football

Know Your Foe: Breaking Down the Pitt Offense

By Christopher Hall
Charles Woods Pitt 2022
Football

WATCH: Charles Woods Previews Pitt

By Christopher Hall