WVU Football Alums Give Score Predictions for 2022 Backyard Brawl

We are officially one day away from kicking off the 2022 college football season with one of the best rivalries in the sport - the Backyard Brawl. In addition to making our own predictions for the game, I wanted to get the opinion of those who have actually played in the Brawl. Below, you'll find some predictions for Thursday's game from some former Mountaineers.

Kevin Koken (WVU center from 1985-88)

Wow. Tough call my friend. I am super excited to have the Brawl back and that's a win in itself! I really like what head coach Neal Brown and WVU is doing and how they're setting up to prove folks wrong. 27-31 is my point range for WVU. Pitt, no more than 24. Slow start for the defense but they figure it out mid 2nd half.

Prediction: West Virginia.

Steve Slaton (WVU running back from 2005-08)

We have the right motivation to keep our winning streak against Pitt alive.

Prediction: West Virginia 21-14.

Rasheed Marshall (WVU quarterback from 2001-04)

With any opening game, I think special teams will be key. Given the fact that most coaches don’t like to go live in that phase of the game during camp, it’s had to get a great look. There’s obviously a lot of emotion that has gone and will go into playing this game. I think the team that can manage those emotions gains an edge early on.

Prediction: West Virginia 27-20.

Eugene Napoleon (WVU running back 1987-89)

West Virginia will go into Pittsburgh and beat them handily. Yes, I said it! We will walk into Pitt and out a smackdown on the Panthers. I'm fired up!

Prediction: West Virginia 35-24.

Brandon Napoleon (WVU cornerback 2013-14)

It's a great day to be a Mountaineer wherever you may be! There's going to be juice in the atmosphere. I have JT Daniels throwing for 250+ and leading the Mountaineers to a victory.

Prediction: West Virginia 42-35.

Calvin Phillips (WVU wide receiver 1985-88)

Prediction: West Virginia 28-14.

Brian Jozwiak (WVU offensive tackle 1982-85)

WVU....WIN.

Prediction: West Virginia.

Jimmy Gray (WVU running back 1988-91)

Prediction: West Virginia 28-26.

