WVU Football Announces Staff Addition

A new name in the football building.

West Virginia has officially announced the hiring of Jordan Brown as the Assistant Director of Scouting & Recruiting Communications. 

Brown, 26, spent the last two years in the scouting department of the Los Angeles Rams. So, yes, technically WVU is adding a Super Bowl champion to its staff. He was also an intern with the Indianapolis Colts and also served as a player personnel assistant at Miami University at Ohio.

Brown was a four-year starter at Truman State from 2014-17, playing multiple positions in the secondary.

