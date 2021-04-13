WVU Lands in the ESPN FPI Preseason Top 25 Rankings
After finishing the 2020 season with a 6-4 record and a bowl win over Army, West Virginia is beginning to receive a little preseason love from the ESPN FPI. In the recently released ESPN FPI Top 25, the Mountaineers come in at No. 24. Seven teams in total from the Big 12 are represented (Oklahoma, Iowa State, Oklahoma State, Texas, TCU, Texas Tech, & West Virginia).
Neal Brown will be entering his third season as the head coach of the Mountaineers and despite an 11-11 start, you can see that he has the program trending in the right direction. Three of their four losses came by a grand total of 25 points. They were in essentially every game except the 42-6 drubbing that Iowa State handed them at the end of the regular season.
With seven of eleven starters returning on a defense that finished top 5 in the nation and an offense that returns a lot of experience, West Virginia could maneuver their way into the top three of four of the Big 12 if all goes right.
Full ESPN FPI Top 25:
1. Alabama
2. Oklahoma
3. Clemson
4. Iowa State
5. Ohio State
6. Texas A&M
7. Georgia
8. Mississippi State
9. Oklahoma State
10. Penn State
11. Notre Dame
12. Texas
13. North Carolina
14. Florida
15. Wisconsin
16. Auburn
17. Oregon
18. LSU
19. TCU
20. Miami (FL)
21. Texas Tech
22. Ole Miss
23. Iowa
24. West Virginia
25. Indiana
You can follow us for future coverage by clicking "Follow" on the page's top righthand corner. Also, be sure to like us on Facebook & Twitter:
Facebook - @WVUonSI
Twitter - @SI_WVU and Schuyler Callihan at @Callihan_.