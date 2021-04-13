WVU Lands in the ESPN FPI Preseason Top 25 Rankings

After finishing the 2020 season with a 6-4 record and a bowl win over Army, West Virginia is beginning to receive a little preseason love from the ESPN FPI. In the recently released ESPN FPI Top 25, the Mountaineers come in at No. 24. Seven teams in total from the Big 12 are represented (Oklahoma, Iowa State, Oklahoma State, Texas, TCU, Texas Tech, & West Virginia).

Caleb Saunders - WVU Football

Neal Brown will be entering his third season as the head coach of the Mountaineers and despite an 11-11 start, you can see that he has the program trending in the right direction. Three of their four losses came by a grand total of 25 points. They were in essentially every game except the 42-6 drubbing that Iowa State handed them at the end of the regular season.

With seven of eleven starters returning on a defense that finished top 5 in the nation and an offense that returns a lot of experience, West Virginia could maneuver their way into the top three of four of the Big 12 if all goes right.

Full ESPN FPI Top 25:

1. Alabama

2. Oklahoma

3. Clemson

4. Iowa State

5. Ohio State

6. Texas A&M

7. Georgia

8. Mississippi State

9. Oklahoma State

10. Penn State

11. Notre Dame

12. Texas

13. North Carolina

14. Florida

15. Wisconsin

16. Auburn

17. Oregon

18. LSU

19. TCU

20. Miami (FL)

21. Texas Tech

22. Ole Miss

23. Iowa

24. West Virginia

25. Indiana

You can follow us for future coverage by clicking "Follow" on the page's top righthand corner. Also, be sure to like us on Facebook & Twitter:

Facebook - @WVUonSI

Twitter - @SI_WVU and Schuyler Callihan at @Callihan_.