WVU Football Senior Tracker: Who's Staying An Extra Year, Who's Not

Several West Virginia seniors will have an opportunity to return for one more year if they so choose.

With the pandemic essentially taking a full season of football away from some schools and others playing a shortened schedule, the NCAA has given every student-athlete an extra year of eligibility.

For West Virginia head coach Neal Brown, having just a few of these seniors return could be a big boost to the team's depth in 2021. With that said, not everyone is going to take the extra year of eligibility. Some are ready to move on to the NFL and some are just ready to get into the next chapter of their life wherever that may be.

To help keep track of who is coming back for an additional year, we created this WVU Football Senior Tracker.

***Note: This tracker is not official. Some players have posted on social media that they will be moving on, some returning, and some have made posts that would suggest they are not returning. There are also a number of players that have not publicly announced their decision at this time. We will continue to update as decisions are made.****

CB Alonzo Addae: Decision unknown.

OL Chase Behrndt: Not returning.

LB Charlie Benton: Decision unknown.

SPEAR Dante Bonamico: Not returning.

OL Michael Brown: Does not appear to be returning.

OL Zach Davis: Not returning.

RB Lorenzo Dorr: Decision unknown.

LB Tony Fields II: Not returning, entering NFL Draft.

S Osman Kamara: Not returning.

QB Austin Kendall: Does not appear to be returning.

S Jake Long: Decision unknown.

S Sean Mahone: Decision unknown.

LS Kyle Poland: Not returning.

DL Jeffery Pooler Jr.: Decision unknown.

WR T.J. Simmons: Does not appear to be returning.

K Evan Staley: Returning.

DL Darius Stills: Not returning, entering NFL Draft.

K/P Tyler Sumpter: Decision unknown.

LB Dylan Tonkery: Decision unknown.

