Dante Stills Details Decision to Forgo the 2022 NFL Draft

Over the last three years, West Virginia defensive lineman Dante Stills has been extremely productive totaling 97 tackles, 38.5 tackles for loss, and 17 sacks.

At the conclusion of last season, Stills toyed with the idea of leaving for the NFL, but wasn't satisfied with his sack production registering only two sacks in 2020 and ultimately decided to return for his senior year. Thanks to the NCAA approving all student-athletes from the 2020-21 season with an extra year of eligibility, Stills will now be returning to WVU for a fifth year this fall.