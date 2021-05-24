Sports Illustrated home
REPORT: Special Teams Analyst Leaving WVU for Coordinator Role

The Mountaineers lost a part of their staff.
Author:
Publish date:

West Virginia senior special teams analyst Tyler Hancock has been hired to be the special teams coordinator at the University of Charlotte, per a report from FootballScoop.com.

Prior to joining West Virginia in 2019, Hancock served as the special teams' quality control coach at Maryland from 2016-19. 

During his time at WVU, Hancock organized, implemented, and maintained all aspects of game analysis, including direct oversight of the game planning for special teams. He analyzed game film and formulated game plans to assist the coaching staff with game preparation. He oversaw the football analysts and the quality control graduate assistant coaches.

